Gary Vaynerchuk on the 'TikTokification' of social media

You brought up “relevance” during your Spotify presentation, too—more specifically, the idea that brands will say “authenticity” when they actually mean “relevance.” Could you elaborate on that?

Brands can’t be authentic in the way that they say it—meaning, if you’re a bottled water or a soap brand, we all know the reason you’re communicating to us is to get us to buy [your product]. I think the industry has really messed up the word authenticity. When I say “relevance,” it’s not how [brands] normally say it—it’s relevance to more different people. If you have a group of three different people, I have a funny feeling Starbucks would like all of them to drink their coffee. And I’m also pretty positive that the picture or the video that all three of them need to see to compel them to actually start drinking Starbucks more or try their lavender latte, or whatever they want from them, has to be different for all three of them, too. That is the current issue of advertising, and I think people are missing the boat on that.

In your view, what is the biggest challenge brands face when they’re trying to convert social media engagement into actual sales?

It’s that they, big brands, don’t have media and creative together, so that means it’s over [from the start]. The moment you have media and creative separate in two different agencies—even if they’re within the same holding company—you have now eliminated your opportunity to drive sales. But when you do have media and creative together, the reason most brands don’t drive sales is that they’re too heavy in media and not heavy in creative. Creative is the variable of success—media isn’t hard to understand. Targeting people that are interested in wine in New Jersey doesn’t take a rocket scientist. What does take a rocket scientist is to know which pictures and videos will convert the best.

How do you think brands should balance data-driven marketing with creative intuition when developing their social media strategies?

50-50. I think if you respect each of those things equally, you will land in a very good place. I come up with tons of random ideas, intuition-wise, and I post them, and I come up with tons of ideas that are extracted from the insights of the data. You’ll never create something new if you only go with yesterday’s data. And by the same token, if you’re not using yesterday’s data to inform your next decision, you’re leaving incredible insights on the table.

How has the role of content creators changed since you wrote your last book, and how should brands be working with them today?

[Influencer marketing] has gone from something people laughed at me for when I started GrapeStory—which was an Instagram and Vine influencer agency—back in 2013, to where we are now, where it’s one of the most significant [marketing strategies], especially in certain sectors. Can you imagine talking to a beauty company and them not talking about working with creators and influencers at scale? I think [creators] are a meaningful part of the ecosystem—they are both creative and distribution, which is unbelievable.

And I think that brands should be really looking at [creators] in two ways. They should be inspired by them and they should be using the ones that are underpriced. The whole thesis of “Day Trading Attention” is overpriced and underpriced attention, and there is both overpriced and underpriced attention in influencer marketing. Some influencers are overpriced, some are underpriced, and getting a good grasp of that is imperative.