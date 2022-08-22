Small businesses on TikTok—5 strategies to go viral

Music

With TikTok fueled by music and audio trends, choosing the right sounds can be a boost to small business videos. Even if the video is not of your staff doing the latest TikTok dance, setting a TikTok to popular audio can surface it faster.

Music is such an important driver of views on TikTok, that the same video set to different sounds can often perform vastly different from one another. Shea Ehresman, the artist behind Made by Shea, which makes hand-made earrings from polymer clay, found that a certain TikTok tune helped catapult one of her videos showing her making her earrings. That video, set to “Love You So” by Big Khan and BBQ Show, garnered over 7 million views, while another, very similar post got just over 1 million views when set to “That’s What I Want” by Lil Nas X.

“Most of my content is recycled, so sometimes I post the same kind of video, but with different music. They still did really well,” Ehresman said. “That’s what happened to two of my viral videos. I think they just had the right sound.”

Kaly Owens, the owner and creator of String Art by Kaly, posted a video in January of her creating a string art piece of a cactus set to the “Glee” version of “River Deep, Mountain High.” The video has over 8 million views, with one viewer commenting, “Just like for the song, I miss Naya Rivera,” and another writing, “glee” with several smiley-heart emojis.

The music doesn’t always even have to be audible to make an impact. The Marshmallow Co., which makes gourmet marshmallows, made a video showing how they make their co-owner's favorite flavor—rainbow bubblegum. The video was set to a popular Frank Ocean song, but one trick is to turn the volume of the song down very low, so that viewers can hear the video being narrated. Even though viewers can’t hear the song, this tactic can help ride trending audio. The hack helped the video garner over 1.3 million views.

The Red Chickz, a hot chicken restaurant in Los Angeles, leans heavily on hip hop and rap music to set the brand’s tone. All of the videos feature menu items in various forms—chicken fingers, sandwiches, chicken and waffles—and viewers let it be known when they like a video’s music. Comments in a recent TikTok to PGF Nuk’s “Waddup” included, “The song bruh” with a laughing cat and fire emoji, and “the song tho” with two dancer emojis.