Goldbelly is serving up videos to sell signature dishes

“We’ve all been enthralled watching food content for decades, yet there’s always been a disconnect for consumers. Though you could see the food on the screen, and it could be the most delicious thing you’ve ever seen, there was never a way to taste it,” Joe Ariel, founder and CEO of Goldbelly, said in a statement. “With Goldbelly TV, we’re finally bringing the idea of ‘Taste-o-Vision’ to life, giving people the first truly immersive food experience. We are building our vision of the food network for the future.”

Goldbelly also announced that veteran TV producer Art Edwards will lead Goldbelly Studios, the company’s new production arm. Edwards has over 20 years of experience. In 2008, he co-created the show “Cake Boss” for TLC.



Goldbelly TV is the brand's latest video effort. It already offers cook-along classes live via Zoom. Participants order kits ahead of time that include ingredients to be used during the events, such as a class in which Bobbie Lloyd, Magnolia Bakery's chief baking officer, teaches viewers how to make the chain's banana pudding.