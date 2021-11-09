Goldbelly is serving up videos to sell signature dishes

Goldbelly is getting into the TV game.
The food delivery platform, which ships foods from local restaurants across the country, has launched Goldbelly TV. The site combines video content from chefs and restaurants making their well-known dishes with the Goldbelly shopping experience. Viewers can choose from a series of short videos to see how dishes like the Arrabiata sauce from Union Square Cafe are made, or watch Ivan Ramen owner Ivan Orkin make vegetarian ramen.
As users watch the videos on goldbelly.com/tv, a pop-up for the food product will appear in the lower right corner. Viewers can read more information or choose to “Buy Now.” To purchase, users can sign in or checkout as a guest, taking them to a new page to complete their order.
Goldbelly TV is the latest example of brands marrying video with buying as consumers have kept their pandemic habit of online shopping. Social media platforms especially have been ramping up their shopping features. Goldbelly’s new videos inch closer to something else that’s become more popular—live shopping.