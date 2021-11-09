Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Goldbelly is serving up videos to sell signature dishes

Users can watch Goldbelly TV online before buying products
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook restricts abusive ad targeting, will allow users to avoid weight loss and gambling ads
20211109_GB-Studios-Joe-and-Art-Shoot-10.28.21-168-Edit-72ppi-Web_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Goldbelly

Goldbelly is getting into the TV game.

The food delivery platform, which ships foods from local restaurants across the country, has launched Goldbelly TV. The site combines video content from chefs and restaurants making their well-known dishes with the Goldbelly shopping experience. Viewers can choose from a series of short videos to see how dishes like the Arrabiata sauce from Union Square Cafe are made, or watch Ivan Ramen owner Ivan Orkin make vegetarian ramen.

As users watch the videos on goldbelly.com/tv, a pop-up for the food product will appear in the lower right corner. Viewers can read more information or choose to “Buy Now.” To purchase, users can sign in or checkout as a guest, taking them to a new page to complete their order.

Goldbelly TV is the latest example of brands marrying video with buying as consumers have kept their pandemic habit of online shopping. Social media platforms especially have been ramping up their shopping features. Goldbelly’s new videos inch closer to something else that’s become more popular—live shopping. 

Credit: Goldbelly
More from Ad Age
NBCUniversal's holiday commerce push includes augmented reality store
Ethan Jakob Craft
YouTube enters the holiday shopping wars with live commerce event
Erika Wheless
Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators
Erika Wheless

“We’ve all been enthralled watching food content for decades, yet there’s always been a disconnect for consumers. Though you could see the food on the screen, and it could be the most delicious thing you’ve ever seen, there was never a way to taste it,” Joe Ariel, founder and CEO of Goldbelly, said in a statement. “With Goldbelly TV, we’re finally bringing the idea of ‘Taste-o-Vision’ to life, giving people the first truly immersive food experience. We are building our vision of the food network for the future.”    

Goldbelly also announced that veteran TV producer Art Edwards will lead Goldbelly Studios, the company’s new production arm. Edwards has over 20 years of experience. In 2008, he co-created the show “Cake Boss” for TLC.

Goldbelly TV is the brand's latest video effort. It already offers cook-along classes live via Zoom. Participants order kits ahead of time that include ingredients to be used during the events, such as a class in which Bobbie Lloyd, Magnolia Bakery's chief baking officer, teaches viewers how to make the chain's banana pudding.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook restricts abusive ad targeting, will allow users to avoid weight loss and gambling ads

Facebook restricts abusive ad targeting, will allow users to avoid weight loss and gambling ads
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list

How to turn an NFT into an experience

How to turn an NFT into an experience
Do consumers really want NFTs?

Do consumers really want NFTs?
Facebook selects Publicis Groupe's Spark Foundry as its media agency

Facebook selects Publicis Groupe's Spark Foundry as its media agency
Microsoft’s own metaverse is coming, and it will have PowerPoint

Microsoft’s own metaverse is coming, and it will have PowerPoint
YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy as it focuses on shopping and creators

YouTube promotes Tara Walpert Levy as it focuses on shopping and creators

Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes

Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes