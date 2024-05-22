How Google’s AI will help brands in ads and search

Google yesterday unveiled its latest AI developments for advertisers, including new ways for brands to customize ads in campaign manager Performance Max, as well as a first look at how ads will play a role in recent updates to AI-guided Search.
The features, announced during Google’s annual Marketing Live conference, follow products that Google unveiled last week, including “AI Overview,” which injects AI-generated text and images at the top of search results. Google first launched generative search in early 2023, for which it released experimental ad formats during last year’s Marketing Live conference.