How Google’s AI will help brands in ads and search

Meanwhile, other tech giants are jostling to marry AI power with advertising use cases. Meta has been prolific in this department over the past year, most recently launching a tool that automates images, headlines and ad copy. And OpenAI, which just released its new ChatGPT-4o model, has taken aim at opportunities in Search via deals with Reddit and Dotdash Meredith.

As for the king of search, Google launched AI Overview primarily to help consumers acquire information more quickly, but advertisers will soon be able to leverage its prime real estate. Google will begin testing the placement of Search and Shopping ads in Overview when they’re relevant to both the Overview’s information and the user’s query. The ads will appear inside Overview in a clearly marked “sponsored” section.