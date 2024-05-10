Google and The Trade Desk appeared to block a supply-side platform over user ID mismatch issue

Adalytics collected the data for its report through visits by volunteers using the Google Chrome browser, which allows tracking IDs or cookies, collecting source code from the ads they were served (Google is in the process of turning off cookies, though its plans have been continuously delayed). The report notes that the ID mismatch could allow Colossus to reap far bigger bids based on more attractive user IDs of more value to advertisers than the Trade Desk IDs would deliver. In some cases, according to the report, multiple IDs were assigned to the same user by Colossus during the same site visit, none of them matching The Trade Desk IDs.

But Adalytics CEO Krzysztof Franaszek declined to say whether bids from Colossus trades routinely came in higher than those of other SSPs whose declared IDs matched those of TTD. The report also said it could not glean intent or how the mismatches occurred.

Executives of Direct Digital Holdings, the publicly traded parent of Colossus, strongly disputed the report, which they described as flawed and inaccurate. Any ID mismatches that occurred were a result of Colossus not having a direct connection to The Trade Desk like other SSPs cited in the report have, according to statements from the company, which also said its own testing did not show the same mismatch issues occuring.

Even so, TTD largely blocked Colossus from trading last year after discovering problems.

“The Trade Desk Marketplace Quality team has been aware of issues with the SSP mentioned in the Adalytics report for more than a year,” the company said in a statement. “At that time, our team took action to block this SSP across our platform. The only exception has come if an advertiser makes a specific request to knowingly transact through this SSP.”

Also read: How Google’s post-cookie delay affects the ad industry

Procter & Gamble Co. is one advertiser that has opted to continue trading via Colossus despite this, according to people familiar with the matter. P&G declined to comment.

Google ID mismatch issues

A publisher executive familiar with Colossus, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of a relationship with the company, said the publisher was able to independently reproduce the Adalytics findings of ID mismatches between the SSP and The Trade Desk in its own testing. Google also appeared to block Colossus from its trading platforms last year before later restoring access. Once Colossus resumed trading through Google exchanges, it’s been at a lower volume than before, the executive said, attributing the pattern to Google having discovered a similar ID mismatch problem with Colossus that later was fixed.

Another person familiar with the matter said Google issued credits to affected advertisers after identifying ID-matching issues involving Colossus.

Google declined to comment on Colossus, but a spokesman in a statement said: “Google has strict policies and robust enforcement systems to protect advertisers, publishers and people against invalid traffic. Late last year, our teams identified sources of invalid traffic that do not adhere to our guidance around how signals are shared in bid requests and took prompt action.”