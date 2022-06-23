Google president talks Netflix rumors, cookies and TV upfronts at Cannes

Here is what Thygesen had to say, in a lightly edited Cannes interview.

What are Google’s conversations about at Cannes?

I think what this community here represents is really the creative side of the advertising business, although there are lots of media people here. This is a special gathering place for the creative side, and that part of the ecosystem is becoming more and more important to us.

One of my favorite things about Cannes is I can bring Lorraine [Twohill, Google’s chief marketing officer] and team into some of our client meetings, because they are such thought leaders and are on the cutting edge. So it's great for marketers, instead of hearing from me, to hear from a fellow marketer.

What has Google been telling the ad world here?

The overall creative economy, if you can talk to the ad agencies, that part of the business is growing faster than the media business. ... [Automation] frees up time and creates more emphasis for the biggest remaining lever for performance, and where humans are essential, which is the strategy and creative.

How much are you discussing the death of cookies, which Google promised to phase out by next year?

I don’t have a meeting here where we don’t talk about privacy and measurement. Our strategy is to try to do something that is very consumer-centric, opt-in driven. But in addition to meeting consumer expectations, it doesn’t completely destroy the publisher and advertising ecosystem.

Some ad agencies and brands are not convinced Google will be able to meet its goal to deprecate cookies. Do you hear that ever?

I am surprised to hear that. We’ve made a very public commitment to do that, so that is what I expect to have happen next fall.

Ad Age reported this week that Google is one of the contenders meeting with Netflix in Cannes, as the streaming company looks for partners to introduce ads. Did you meet with Netflix?

All I can say about that is, look every streaming service, I think, is going to have an ad-supported version, and I wasn’t surprised to see even Netflix is going to go there. I think they have a fantastic set of products and they’ll be successful. My understanding is they’re out talking to people, and that’s as much as I can say about it.