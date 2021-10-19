Google quietly tweaks image search for racially diverse results

For years, Google has sought to avoid algorithmic racial biases, which have proved embarrassing to the company and offensive to users. In 2015, the tech giant apologized after its photo app misidentified Black people as gorillas. Now Google is looking to address subtler signs of bias, including image results that have reinforced European standards of beauty and suggested that Black hair is unprofessional.

Google announced a raft of changes to its search engine in September, at an event called Search On, including a feature to add more context to results to help combat misinformation. While the skin-tone update was once slated to be one of the announcements, it was stripped from the agenda. Google said that its racial inclusion efforts were a priority despite not being announced at the event and that it launched more than 4,800 improvements to its search engine in 2020.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it hopes to improve diversity of all people-related search queries but that the process requires many steps and it will launch improvements when they are ready.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News