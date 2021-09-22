Google's new advertiser pages will show all the ads running from a brand

In recent years, major internet ad companies have been providing more information about how their ad targeting works and what data informs that targeting, and also the creative behind those ads. Google and Facebook have been particularly focused on sharing more information around political ads, and both companies provide in-depth disclosures about political and issues-based ads through online libraries. Facebook’s ads library, launched in 2019, is a searchable archive that shows all current ad campaigns, including non-political ones. The non-political entries provide less information than the political ones, but they still give a glimpse into the types of marketing being done across its apps.

Google’s new advertiser pages will appear only when a user is served an ad from a particular brand, so it will not be a searchable archive. But if a user sees an ad from, say, a restaurant or apparel maker, the ad will link to that brand’s 30-day advertising history. These types of tools are cropping up as the platforms hear from critics who are worried about the darker side of internet advertising. There are concerns about fraudulent actors who sell counterfeit goods or harmful medical products, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the transparency can give consumers more information about the entities doing the advertising.

A byproduct of the increased transparency, though, is that major brands are also subject to the same rules, and they are opened to more scrutiny of their own marketing materials.

Google’s update is a continuation of changes the company implemented earlier this year under an advertiser identification verification program. All advertisers had to confirm their identities and business origins in order to advertise on Google properties.

