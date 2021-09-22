Google's new advertiser pages will show all the ads running from a brand

Google is about to show the world what ads brands are running on its websites in a move to introduce more transparency into how marketers use the platform.
On Wednesday, Google announced the update that will show consumers more data about ads, including a library of a brand’s ads that ran on Google platforms, including YouTube, over the prior 30 days. The ad catalog could give consumers—and advertisers—a more comprehensive look at the ad creative from brands as large as Nike and McDonald’s or as small as a local business. Google is calling the ad catalogs “advertiser pages,” and they will be accessible through the “about this ad” tab that accompanies ads on YouTube and search.
“Imagine you’re seeing an ad for a coat you’re interested in, but you don’t recognize the brand,” Google said in its announcement on Wednesday. “With advertiser pages, you can learn more about that advertiser before visiting their site or making a purchase.”