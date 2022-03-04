Google's Russia ads ban reveals ad tech's dilemma during war

Google will block internet ads from running in Russia, highlighting a growing rift in the ad tech world over the invasion of Ukraine.
Also on Friday, Russian officials blocked access to Facebook in its country, forcing the decision to cut its people off from the social media site. The move did not seem to include blocking Instagram and WhatsApp. There have been reports that Russian users are being blocked from Twitter, too, and that there could be a complete shutdown of the service.
Brands, internet companies, and publishers are dealing with the business implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic consequences of international sanctions against Russia. Industry leaders such as Google, Meta and Snapchat, along with smaller companies, are making swift decisions on how to handle their businesses in both countries.
On Friday, Google complied with Russia’s request to stop ads in its country, with the government claiming they were spreading disinformation. Russia has often been the one accused of advertising fake information in U.S. and European markets. Earlier this week, Google stopped running ads on Russian state-owned media entities like RT and Sputnik, and suspended those entities’ YouTube accounts in Europe.
Now, search, display and video ads hosted by Google will no longer appear on the internet in Russia.
“In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia,” a Google spokesperson said in an email statement. “The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate.”
On Friday, Nick Clegg, Meta president of global affairs, criticized Russia for blocking Facebook, saying it cut off millions of Russians from information. “We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services,” Clegg said on Twitter, “so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action.”
Earlier on Friday, Nicola Mendelson, Meta’s VP of global business group, said the company was complying with requirements of sanctions and still monitoring further steps it could take, according to Bloomberg News. Earlier this week, Meta restricted access to RT and Sputnik in Europe.
Google and Meta, formerly Facebook, have been scrutinized over how their platforms host accounts from Russian entities. Russian media use Google’s YouTube to stream content and run ads from Google’s programmatic ad exchange. This week, Google paused monetization of Russian state-funded websites, apps and YouTube channels.
Meanwhile, Snapchat took an even more drastic step earlier this week, cutting off all Russian companies from using its ad platform, and it stopped running ads in Russia. “We are halting advertising sales to all Russian and Belarusian entities and are complying with all sanctions targeting Russian businesses and individuals,” Snapchat said in its announcement. “We do not accept revenue from Russian state-owned entities.”
