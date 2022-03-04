Google's Russia ads ban reveals ad tech's dilemma during war

There is a divide in the advertising community about how much to isolate the Russian people and businesses from online spaces in solidarity with Ukraine. Google and Facebook have not gone so far as to shut down all Russian entities from their services. Even gaming companies like Electronic Arts have been asked by Ukrainian officials to block users in Russia from playing online games. EA removed Russian teams from FIFA and NHL video games, similar to how FIFA banned the real-life Russian team from competing.



Brian O’Kelley, who founded the ad tech company App Nexus, said it's risky to establish a blanket ban on Russian consumers and companies. “The only way to deescalate the situation is to make sure folks on both sides have common ground,” O’Kelley said, which could be tougher to accomplish when Russian internet users are cut off.

“I don’t envy anybody with [Google’s] scale and scope trying to make these decisions in a moment of global political crisis,” O’Kelley said.

The invasion of Ukraine has also taken a personal toll on the marketing and ad tech industry. Snapchat said more than 300 people on its team descend from Ukraine, and one of its most important acquisitions, Looksery, was founded there. Small marketing technology companies have been affected, like MobileMonkey, a Facebook Messenger-based chatbot company.

MobileMonkey CEO Larry Kim said the Atlanta-based company removed all Russian companies from its marketing platform and has been calling for Facebook and Google to do the same. Five of MobileMonkey’s employees live in Ukraine. One employee escaped the country ahead of the invasion, while four are still there, and working, Kim said in a phone interview.

“We’re trying to boycott Russia because of their behavior,” Kim said.

Kim has called for Facebook and Google to cut off the ability to direct ads into Russia and shut out companies in Russia from placing ads through their platforms. Kim also wanted Google and Facebook to stop placing ads on all Russian websites and apps through their ad networks; not just block ads to Russian state-owned media.

“When it comes to Google and Facebook, they’ve done a bit of work,” Kim said. “But it’s barely scratching the surface.”

Zach Edwards, a privacy advocate and founder of Victory Medium, a boutique data and research firm, said that he would like to see Apple and Google isolate Russian tech companies that have software developer kits (SDKs) in apps. Developers use SDKs to gather data from apps, and Edwards thinks the public should know which apps have links to Russia. Apple and Google should “identify which apps have Russian SDKs within them or provide any transparency within app stores to help users avoid apps with Russian tech,” Edwards said.

However, there are complications to disentangling Russian internet companies from the entire internet. A group called Check My Ads, which monitors ad tech platforms to identify when brands appear on disinformation sites, has been pressuring Google to kick Russian-supporting websites off its ad network. YouTube stopped monetizing RT, and then RT went to Rumble, an alternative platform that also plugs into Google’s ad network.

Edwards said that there could be some confusion for platforms to work out what constitutes a Russian entity to separate the good actors from the bad. There are developers based in one country with team members in Russia or Ukraine.

On Friday, a letter was circulating on Twitter claiming to show Google’s Flutter team banned some developers based in Russia. Flutter is a software platform. “Google could do full bans, light bans, partner bans, partner partner bans,” Edwards said. “Many organizations have like 20% of staff in Ukraine or Russia. What do you do to a partner like that? Google has to figure that out at scale.”



