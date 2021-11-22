Grand Theft Auto players can now get vaccinated as part of new campaign

GTA players in Brazil can now get their characters vaccinated.

In a bid to reach younger people and encourage real-life coronavirus vaccinations, Pfizer Brazil turned to Grand Theft Auto RolePlay (GTA RP), the user-modified version of the popular video game, and created a hashtag challenge, #InGameVaccine, with the help of Ogilvy Brazil and Druid.

As part of a special in-game mission, players can have their characters vaccinated at one of the Pfizer vaccination centers in the Cidade Alta game, the largest and most-watched GTA RP server in Latin America.

They can then post a photo on Instagram or Twitter, along with the campaign hashtag, that shows they have received at least one dose of any COVID vaccine—in real life—to give their characters more in-game protection. A special blue bandage on an avatar’s arm will symbolize virtual vaccination.