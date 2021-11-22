Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Grand Theft Auto players can now get vaccinated as part of new campaign

The Pfizer Brazil campaign urges Brazilian gamers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 22, 2021.
20211122_PfizerGTA_3X2.png
Credit: Pfizer Brazil

GTA players in Brazil can now get their characters vaccinated.

In a bid to reach younger people and encourage real-life coronavirus vaccinations, Pfizer Brazil turned to Grand Theft Auto RolePlay (GTA RP), the user-modified version of the popular video game, and created a hashtag challenge, #InGameVaccine, with the help of Ogilvy Brazil and Druid.

As part of a special in-game mission, players can have their characters vaccinated at one of the Pfizer vaccination centers in the Cidade Alta game, the largest and most-watched GTA RP server in Latin America.

They can then post a photo on Instagram or Twitter, along with the campaign hashtag, that shows they have received at least one dose of any COVID vaccine—in real life—to give their characters more in-game protection. A special blue bandage on an avatar’s arm will symbolize virtual vaccination.

Credit: Sabsdenadaa via Instagram

"With a daily audience of more than 6 million combined views on various platforms, we are committed to bringing not only entertainment, but knowledge and awareness to those who watch our creators and streamers or play on our platform," Paulo Benetti, CEO of Outplay, which owns the Cidade Alta server, said in a statement. 

The campaign is the latest example of agencies and brands trying to encourage vaccination. Atlanta-based agency Fitzco recently created a line of merchandise for conservatives who are pro-vaccine, to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, while Tesco recently released an ad that featured Santa showing off his vaccination status.

The Pfizer campaign also tapped some of Brazil’s biggest gaming influencers and Twitch streamers, including Piuzinho, Gabepeixe, Taspio and Babi.

According to Reuters' coronavirus vaccination tracker, 61% of Brazilians have been fully vaccinated, and 77% have received at least one dose.

“We are proud to develop an unprecedented public health activation in partnership with a leading brand in the fight against the pandemic such as Pfizer,” Félix Del Valle, chief creative officer of Ogilvy Brazil, said in a statement. “#InGameVaccine communicates directly with Generation Z, encouraging them to reinforce their immunization.”

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

