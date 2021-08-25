Meditation app Headspace to merge with Blackstone-backed Ginger

Headspace Inc., which makes a popular meditation app, will merge with Ginger, a company recently valued at $1 billion by investors including Blackstone Group Inc., creating one of the largest startups focused on mental health.
The combined entity will be called Headspace Health, the companies announced in a statement Wednesday. Headspace Health will have a valuation of about $3 billion, according to a person familiar with the terms who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.
Ginger CEO Russell Glass will lead the company after the merger, and the current CEO of Headspace, CeCe Morken, will become president, according to the statement.