As health journeys go digital, data is foundational to marketing success

In today’s evolving digital landscape, health marketers have a critical mission: guiding consumers through personalized health journeys that drive positive outcomes.

However, aligning with consumers’ needs can be challenging. Today’s consumer health journey is dynamic, spanning multiple touch points across various digital channels. To remain relevant and responsive, marketers must adopt a flywheel strategy that uses omnichannel consumer data and insights. This approach allows marketers to create and deliver timely experiences that not only educate consumers but motivate them to take action as well.

Understand consumer behavior across digital channels

Marketers must understand how consumers make decisions across digital channels outside the traditional consumer-health journey. Zero- and first-party data alongside consumer insights allow for a full picture of engagement, from educational topics of interest to what resources motivate them to opt in.

Intent signals and digital behaviors across multiple channels show exactly how consumers engage and the paths they take, giving marketers insight into consumer intentions at each touch point. On the Healthline Media platform, intention-based shopper segments are 74% more likely to click out to a retailer to buy a product than the control user group.

Surveys offer further context. In a recent Healthline Media survey, 89% of people living with chronic conditions say they proactively research treatment options through channels like social media, online content or newsletters.

Influence health behaviors at key decision points

By understanding key decision points, marketers can use more precise targeting to bring forward the right message at the right time to drive action.

Zero- and first-party large-scale data sets power data science models that reveal the user segments most likely to make a purchase or take action in a specific product category. This approach brings the ad experience closer to the consumer in pivotal moments and allows for the tailoring of highly relevant messaging for that point in the journey.

With this approach, a retail pharmacy could push messaging about flu vaccine availability or reminders for prescription refills to consumers in key decision-making moments, directly impacting their behavior in real time.

Or, pharma marketers could uniquely integrate within health communities, where many consumers seek options for condition management. Pharma ads within this experience can be over twice as effective at driving incremental new prescriptions than traditional display media products.

Add value for consumers with services and support

Consumer insights and data allow marketers to bring services and support closer to consumers in moments that matter.

Consider prescription costs. Nearly three in five consumers have experienced out-of-pocket costs they couldn’t afford. Of consumers who say affordability is the most challenging aspect of the treatment process, 73% proactively look for cost information while 43% look for discount programs.

Recognizing this challenge, marketers should introduce cost solutions earlier in the journey, integrated into relevant content where it will reach high-intent, qualified audiences.

This approach can lead to high conversion rates. On average, cost modules on Healthline Media’s drug information pages are 2.58-times more effective at reaching the qualified Rx audience than the condition's prevalence rate.

Build engagement through personalization

Understanding consumer behavior across a platform allows marketers to align with consumers—but it’s not a “one-and-done” approach. To drive action, marketers can and should continually evolve and personalize consumer experiences.

Three-quarters of consumers want health and wellness sites to offer personalized resources. With resources tailored to their needs, consumers are more likely to opt-in to services and engage more deeply.

This engagement feeds back into the flywheel, as it offers more data about consumer interest, allowing brands to further tailor experiences that align with consumer needs.

On Healthline.com, over half of new Type 2 diabetes users choose to share the topics they are most interested in when they register for our newsletter, and even more share data at later points. Receiving personalized content better meets their needs, builds engagement and facilitates next steps. In fact, this audience takes 40% more actions in the three months after opting in to this experience.

Make an impact with a flywheel approach

With this flywheel-driven approach, marketers can resonate with consumers at every point of contact within an environment that continually evolves to suit their needs. This approach keeps strategies fresh and adaptable, helping marketers stay on top of changes and making them true partners for consumers.

By working with platforms like Healthline Media, marketers access omnichannel insights and touchpoints where they can align with consumers and ultimately drive improved outcomes. When we place the consumer at the heart of every strategy, we can deliver experiences that truly matter.

