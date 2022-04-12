Here are Meta's plans for virtual commerce in the metaverse

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced virtual goods for sale inside his company’s budding metaverse property Horizon Worlds, bringing the potential for brands and creators to sell digital products similar to how they do inside Roblox. Meta could wind up taking close to 50% of the proceeds, based on transaction fees in its Quest store, which is Meta’s virtual reality app platform.
On Monday evening, Zuckerberg held a virtual roundtable with four creators, during which he announced the introduction of virtual goods, on sale in the Meta Quest store and available to use in Horizon Worlds, Meta’s open-world virtual reality playground. Brands have been expecting Meta to implement virtual goods, which are seen as one of the foundations for commerce in the eventual metaverse. Building for the metaverse has been a goal of Meta’s since it rebranded from Facebook last year.
Through his VR avatar, Zuckerberg said Meta would offer creators “the ability to sell virtual items and [charge for] access to things inside the worlds as a new part of the commerce equation.”
The ability to design and sell virtual goods is limited to a “handful of creators,” so far, Zuckerberg said, but the platform will open more widely. Zuckerberg described a few ways creators could make money from their VR projects, including digital goods, teaming up with brands to design products and experiences, and charging for entry into VR environments. “Some people will be selling things in-world,” Zuckerberg said. “Some will be selling access to worlds. Some will be doing sponsorships or streaming into other places.”