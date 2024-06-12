Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Horizon AI platform aims to standardize retail media measurement

Neon, being marketed beyond Horizon clients, pulls data from across networks for common evaluation
By Jack Neff. Published on June 12, 2024.
Gift Article
READ THIS NEXT   
Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now

Night Market, Horizon Media’s commerce affiliate, is expanding its Neon artificial intelligence platform into a software-as-a-service (SAAS) format.

Credit: Composite by Ad Age

As retail media networks proliferate, so too have the needs for measuring their performance. But despite some efforts to create a standardized framework, the industry isn’t there yet.

In and effort to fill that void, Night Market, Horizon Media’s commerce affiliate, is expanding its Neon artificial intelligence platform into a software-as-a-service (SAAS) format that will standardize measurement and reporting across retail networks. While it comes from a media agency, the tool is being marketed outside of Horizon’s client base, much as Publicis Groupe has done with its Profitero ecommerce analytics business and CitrusAD retail media platform.

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

Retail media networks report measures such as return on ad spending (ROAS) to clients in different ways. For example, they have different “look-back periods,” i.e. they vary in how long a period they measure brand sales as a basis for comparison before retail ads ran, which can affect the ad impact that’s reported, said Armand Hershowitz, senior VP of go-to-market sales for Night Market.

Retailer reports may not properly account for incremental sales from retail media spending, because they don’t uniformly account for underlying sales that would have occurred regardless of such spending, said Geoff Gross, VP of product for Neon.

The Night Market platform connects to any retail media network, he said, “whether we have an [application program interface] integration or you just give us a log in, we’re pulling your own data.”

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

Neon also aims to help marketers overcome the most common analytical error of retail media analytics—last touch attribution, where the retail network gets all the credit for a sale because it was the last thing a shopper encountered before buying.

The Hershey Co. is an early client, along with others in food, home care, beauty and over-the-counter drugs, Hershowitz said.

Neon uses AI and marketing-mix modeling techniques to arrive at multi-touch attribution, so brand marketers can evaluate the contribution the full range of media and marketing efforts make and account for non-marketing influences on sales, Gross said, but much faster than the turnaround time of several months for conventional models.

More from Ad Age
Walmart testing AI shopping assistant, instant drone delivery
Jack Neff
How Walmart is helping brands and agencies use its first-party data in retail media
Jack Neff
Amazon’s new ad tech tool measures post-cookie advertising IDs for publishers
Garett Sloane

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now

Creator and influencer trends brand marketers need to know about right now
Ad tech under renewed pressure as senator calls out bot-driven media waste

Ad tech under renewed pressure as senator calls out bot-driven media waste
Yahoo names new chief marketing officer

Yahoo names new chief marketing officer
OpenAI and Google’s demand for brands’ copyrighted content challenges marketers

OpenAI and Google’s demand for brands’ copyrighted content challenges marketers
How Discord plans to pitch advertisers at the IAB gaming PlayFronts

How Discord plans to pitch advertisers at the IAB gaming PlayFronts
How YouTube creators are pitching brands on reaching Gen Z with long-term partnerships

How YouTube creators are pitching brands on reaching Gen Z with long-term partnerships
Yahoo, at 30, looks back to help forge its new advertising identity

Yahoo, at 30, looks back to help forge its new advertising identity
How Saratoga Water responded to being the star of fitness influencer’s viral morning routine

How Saratoga Water responded to being the star of fitness influencer’s viral morning routine