Horizon AI platform aims to standardize retail media measurement

Retail media networks report measures such as return on ad spending (ROAS) to clients in different ways. For example, they have different “look-back periods,” i.e. they vary in how long a period they measure brand sales as a basis for comparison before retail ads ran, which can affect the ad impact that’s reported, said Armand Hershowitz, senior VP of go-to-market sales for Night Market.

Retailer reports may not properly account for incremental sales from retail media spending, because they don’t uniformly account for underlying sales that would have occurred regardless of such spending, said Geoff Gross, VP of product for Neon.

The Night Market platform connects to any retail media network, he said, “whether we have an [application program interface] integration or you just give us a log in, we’re pulling your own data.”