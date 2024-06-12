Horizon AI platform aims to standardize retail media measurement

As retail media networks proliferate, so too have the needs for measuring their performance. But despite some efforts to create a standardized framework, the industry isn’t there yet.
In and effort to fill that void, Night Market, Horizon Media’s commerce affiliate, is expanding its Neon artificial intelligence platform into a software-as-a-service (SAAS) format that will standardize measurement and reporting across retail networks. While it comes from a media agency, the tool is being marketed outside of Horizon’s client base, much as Publicis Groupe has done with its Profitero ecommerce analytics business and CitrusAD retail media platform.