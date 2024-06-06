Ad tech watchdog infuriates the industry with its damning programmatic reports—inside the battle

‘Wasting our time’
When an Adalytics report drops, it sets off a now-familiar scramble, where ad agencies hear from brands asking how their third-party vendors didn’t catch the bad actors or misplaced ads. The agencies claim that the practices detailed in Adalytics reports are often overstated and the harm to ad campaigns is overblown.
“So many of us spend so much time figuring out what is going on,” an ad agency insider told Ad Age, “then slowly we see the same pattern is emerging, and we’re wasting our time really.”
With Colossus, Adalytics picked a smaller operation that also plays a key role in the digital ad supply chain. Colossus supporters have noted that it is one of the only Black-owned ad tech providers that brands work with as part of important DEI goals to increase parity in programmatic advertising. Colossus’ supporters also say it is unlikely to have intentionally done what Adalytics claimed about swapping cookies to manipulate ad transactions.
The suggestion is that “Colossus is replacing IDs, their own IDs with other, better IDs to make it seem like their inventory is higher quality,” said Augustine Fou, a well-known ad tech researcher who manages a product called FouAnalytics that analyzes programmatic fraud. “It’s pretty hard to do this. And what several of us found very interesting is why suddenly the entire ecosystem was intent on claiming what Colossus did was fraud.”
Fou has become an outspoken advocate for Colossus in its fight with Adalytics. “They started losing business,” Fou said.
The Adalytics report looked at 16 SSPs and claimed that Colossus was the only one to consistently mismatch IDs through transactions with The Trade Desk, a claim Fou found hard to believe. The researcher claimed to run his own tests, too, that found Adalytics’ claims to be inaccurate—that other SSPs also mis-declared IDs at points.
For Colossus, the damage was done though, and it was dropped by BidSwitch, the ID provider it used. The sides, however, appear to have made up, putting Colossus back in the programmatic marketplaces. “After a thorough technical investigation and testing of Colossus SSP traffic in a sandbox environment, we confirmed that Colossus SSP traffic met BidSwitch requirements and re-enabled trading,” BidSwitch said in a statement to Ad Age. “Our investigation also concluded that there were no issues found on BidSwitch’s side in relation to this incident. We have proceeded with re-enabling Colossus SSP trading via BidSwitch and have given current BidSwitch DSPs the option of resuming trading with Colossus SSP via BidSwitch.”
Colossus had already been having issues with its programmatic practices before Adalytics outlined them in its report. Google identified low-quality traffic coming from a certain SSP last year, and penalized it, though it did not name Colossus specifically in an email statement to Ad Age when asked about whether it ever blocked Colossus. “Google has strict policies and robust enforcement systems to protect advertisers, publishers and people against invalid traffic," Google said in the email statement. “Late last year, our teams identified sources of invalid traffic that do not adhere to our guidance around how signals are shared in bid requests and took prompt action.”
A person familiar with the action did say Google's DSP did pause some traffic from Colossus, though, and the issue was later resolved. This was before the Adalytics report, which shows how these matters can be handled discretely.