Ad tech watchdog infuriates the industry with its damning programmatic reports—inside the battle

The reports often are meticulous documents with screenshots of digital ads and highlights of software code that claim to show the origin of an ad that took a bad turn through programmatic ad pipes. Critics of these reports have claimed they sometimes misunderstand the finer points of ad tech, and the conclusions overblow the actual scale of the problems. There also are advertising leaders who are concerned about Adalytics’ motives. Adalytics declined to comment for this story, but it claims to be independent and works with a select few brands to audit their programmatic campaigns.

Last year, Adalytics took aim at Google, claiming to find instances of video ads running on questionable websites, when advertisers thought they were getting YouTube-quality inventory. Google particularly took issue with how Adalytics characterized what it found, and with the video report, Google said Adalytics made “extremely inaccurate claims.”

Another Adalytics report on Google claimed to find irreputable search partners, sending ads from major brands, such as Procter & Gamble, to unsavory search pages run by foreign sites. Inappropriate ads, such as those promoting alcohol, appeared on search pages on children’s websites, too. Adalytics also put “Made for Advertising” sites on blast, finding major brands showing up on the low-quality sites, which are best known for their clickbait headlines and shoddy web experiences. With each report, Adalytics seemed to catch the digital ad industry in compromised positions that should have been neutralized by now.

Also read: Why the ‘Made for Advertising’ crackdown isn’t working

Adalytics’ takedowns have made some industry players uncomfortable. In fact, lines are being drawn, between its defenders and detractors. Another independent ad watchdog group, the nonprofit Check My Ads Institute run by Claire Atkin and Nandini Jammi, is often on LinkedIn siding with Adalytics. In fact, Adalytics’ latest report called out a little-known supply-side platform called Colossus, identifying the possibility that the SSP used junky IDs in internet ad auctions to win inventory at inflated values. The Adalytics report shined a light on a practice known as “mis-declared” IDs. It was a contentious report, but Check My Ads was clear about what side they were on. “I don’t know the folks at Colossus, and I don’t need to,” Jammi wrote on LinkedIn this week. “Their publicly available inventory tells me everything I need to know. They are just like every other SSP—and you know my No.1 rule about SSPs: they’re always lying to you.”

That type of bravado, among the new school of ad tech watchdogs, is giving the old players fits. Adalytics’ defenders say its work shows it is still too easy to manipulate digital advertising among publishers, SSPs, DSPs, agencies and the third-party ad tech vendors, which are supposed to catch wrongdoing. The industry is still beset by invalid traffic, shady made for advertising websites and other supply chain troubles. In many ways, the Adalytics’ reports that started coming in waves last year embarrassed ad agencies and their vendors that were supposed to be the ultimate line of defense. And it’s clear that Adalytics has ruffled feathers, as one leader from an industry trade organization recently told Ad Age: “It’s just not how this is done.”

One prominent foe of Adalytics, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Ad Age that they have several issues with its practices. They questioned Adalytics’ expertise and sensational claims, and they also took issue with Adalytics’ apparent unwillingness to engage with targets of its reports before publishing them to resolve them in good faith.