How Apple's secretive ad tech strategy goes beyond search ads

When Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked recently about the company’s ad business strategy, Cook kept his response short: “In terms of us selling ads, we have a search ads business across the App Store,” he said last month in a second-quarter earnings call. No one in ad tech believes Apple will be content simply serving search ads inside the App Store, and a recently uncovered job listing that refers to a demand-side platform suggests Apple has larger goals in advertising.

That term, demand-side platform (DSP), shows Apple has broad ambitions in advertising, according to ad tech leaders. Ad tech specialists were not surprised, but Apple has been secretive about its advertising business. The job listings for a DSP specialist point to that discretion, saying: The job requires “innovating on some of Apple’s most confidential and strategic plans.”

“Our platform runs and delivers advertising auctions to match supply (customers) with demand (advertisers),” read the job listing.

Apple did not return a request for comment on the job post. Last week, Digiday reported on the job post, which has appeared several times on Apple’s career site since April. Apple’s career site reports it has more than 600 job posts in its Ad Platforms division.

“I really do believe that Apple is going to expand those pipes and provide more ways for advertisers to buy media,” said Charles Manning, CEO of Kochava, a mobile ad measurement and attribution platform. “One could assume that it’s more than just keywords [in search ads], it will be display, video and related ads.”