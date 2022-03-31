How Bissell is turning its viral TikTok product into an influencer campaign

Sales of Little Green machines have tripled in the last two years, according to McLaughlin. This success of the Little Green has led to a few "lean inventory months," McLaughlin added, something other brands have experiences when they go viral on TikTok. Bissell also saw sales of other spot cleaners increase, such as those that focus on pets.

Watching customers make videos of themselves using the Little Green Machine presented a natural pool of influencers, and made Bissell rethink how it showed off products in videos.

“We have taken cues from them on new messes to clean, like car detailing and furniture flips, as well as the pacing of filming those super satisfying clean paths,” said Emily Mesecar, social media and content manager for Bissell. Those “clean path” shots have helped skyrocket some videos to over 17 million views.

The cleaner often appears with the hashtags #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt and #CleanTok, which Bissell follows closely for trends. It also helps them target a particular audience.

"People love transformations, and in a sense, CleanTok is a super condensed and simplified version of transformation,” Taryn Crouthers, chief operating officer at production studio Attn:, and the head of Attn:'s TikTok Studio, which has made content for Clorox, said in an email. “It provides instant gratification, it also hits ASMR buttons, and there is a learning component.”