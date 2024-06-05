5 ways Coke is using AI to enhance its marketing

Learn more about Coke’s approach to AI and creativity at Ad Age’s Business of Brands conference, set for Sept. 18 and 19 in Chicago. Coca-Cola Co.’s global VP of creative strategy and content Islam ElDessouky will be among the featured speakers at the event—secure your discounted ticket today and find out more at AdAge.com/BusinessofBrands.

As far as Coca-Cola Co. is concerned, AI is the real deal.

The beverage giant is one of the business world’s leading AI proponents, looking to the technology to drive innovation across its business, from manufacturing to the supply chain to vending machines and consumer modeling.

But marketing is arguably where the capabilities of AI are most apparent to consumers, powering a wide array of Coke creative expressions from behind the scenes. Coke has been careful to ensure that the technology reinforces the brand’s focus on optimism and happiness. It has also demonstrated that AI can aid creativity and not subsume it, particularly as it pairs AI with human creators.