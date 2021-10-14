How Condé Nast’s Bon Appétit rethought its restaurant awards for the pandemic

At what point did you decide to rethink the “Hot 10” franchise?

BA’s annual “Hot 10” recognized the Top 10 best new restaurants across the country and the list truly served as the ultimate restaurant guide for many of our readers. But for much of the last year and a half, it was impossible to travel to the restaurants that managed to open. A list would have lacked authenticity.

At the same time I was reading stories about chefs who were helping essential workers, restaurant owners who were dipping into their savings to pay their employees, etc. I thought there is a lot of heart out there. So I asked the team to help me think through, beyond delicious and memorable food, how we might reframe what it means to be an outstanding restaurant.

So “delicious and memorable food” still matters, but now you’re looking to honor leadership outside of the kitchen as well.

While the food will always be a key deciding factor, the pandemic reinforced that restaurants are much more than that—they can inspire, reform and build community. The team and I asked ourselves, “Who is putting others first? Who is making the industry better?” and came up with a dozen restaurants, people and organizations that stood out for their deep impact and, of course, their stellar food.

How did you find the honorees?

Once we made the decision not to do the “Hot 10” this year, we cast a wide net, asking team members internally and also friends of the brand for recommendations for restaurants, people and organizations that pivoted in the pandemic to serve their communities and better the industry. We got such an incredible and enthusiastic response. We began narrowing down our list to really reflect those who were working toward improving the different areas of need and growth in the restaurant industry. We then vetted each contender.

Give us an example of what makes an honoree a “trailblazing leader.”

One of my favorite honorees on the list is Down North Pizza in Philadelphia. Executive Chef Michael Carter is featured in the article and he embodies the work of chef and co-founder Kurt Evans, and founder Muhammad Abudl-Hadi, whose focus is on hiring, training and housing people who were previously incarcerated.

I also think the work Chris Williams at Lucille’s [of Houston] is doing—not only helping the food insecure or the elderly, who when the pandemic was at its peak we didn’t want out and about, but also opening up his patio to other restaurants so they could take over the bar and keep the profits, and helping refugees learn culinary skills—is incredibly inspiring.

And the LEE initiative, which works to provide immediate relief for restaurant workers, and trains young chefs.

How will the event go down? I mean, attending an intimate dinner in honor of the "Heads of the Table" sounds wonderful, but how will you turn that into great content for virtual visitors on Instagram?

This event will not only be a celebration of the honorees, but a space to cultivate relationships with the other change-makers from the list. Each individual has innovated in ways that are novel and exemplary, and this event provides the opportunity to share with one another what they’ve learned and ... continue to find inspiration to push forward.

The IG Story Takeover is a way to allow our audiences to virtually meet our honorees and get to know more about these incredible individuals. By bringing them onto the social platform in this way—tagging their business and handles—we are also continuing to push our audiences to learn more about each honoree’s mission and engage with the businesses local to them, or inspire them to find others that are doing good in their own communities.

