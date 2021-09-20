Watch live at 12:15 p.m. ET: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

Watch the live broadcast above at 12:15 p.m. ET—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Discord CMO Tesa Aragones joins today’s Remotely to discuss how she is steering one of the hottest internet brands of the past year. Aragones has become a leading voice in the world of marketing, having worked at Nike for a decade and then at the photography mobile app VSCO. Aragones joined Discord last year, just in time for a rebrand.