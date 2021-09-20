Watch live at 12:15 p.m. ET: How Discord's CMO is wooing more than gamers

Discord, an online chat platform, is having a breakout year, producing its first major ad campaign called “Imagine a Place.” In July, new ads dropped featuring Danny DeVito, Awkwafina and J. Balvin, among other celebrities. After turning down an acquisition offer of $12 billion from Microsoft earlier this year, last week Discord raised $500 million at a $15 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, Discord is doing more to connect the brand to popular culture, partnering with events like the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.

Discord started as a place where mostly gamers chatted, but the site has evolved into a place for discussions around music, finance, movies and science. In May, Discord launched a Stage Discovery service, which lets communities stream live audio, which has been used to run concert series and talks.

Discord, like many startups, has an official policy against running ads on the site, but that doesn’t mean brands aren’t getting involved. In August, Discord held its first official ad agency day, bringing in marketers to discuss how to break into communities on the platform. Brands like Jack In The Box, Chipotle and AllSaints have dabbled on the site.