Google’s post-cookie delay fuels advertiser anxiety—behind the issues and what’s next

Last week, advertisers, publishers and ad tech companies got a better grasp of the issues with Privacy Sandbox, and what’s causing Google to stall the cookie shutdown until mid-2025 after aiming for the end of this year. The ad markets have six more months to try to implement Privacy Sandbox as the alternative for running necessary ad functions.

The ad platform moves auctions into the Chrome browser, where data is prevented from leaking to market participants. The changes require publishers to invest in ad tech upgrades to participate in Privacy Sandbox auctions, and ad tech vendors to connect to a series of application programming interfaces—APIs—to manage and measure ad campaigns. The changes will not just effect Chrome, but eventually Android devices.

Competitive edge

Last week, the U.K.’s Competitive Markets Authority also issued its latest report on the Privacy Sandbox proposal, which the regulator is overseeing. The CMA is a major factor in whether Google can proceed, and the regulator is mostly concerned with the prospect of Privacy Sandbox harming businesses that rely on data flowing online. Digital advertising advocates from IAB Tech Lab, a part of the trade group IAB, have also warned about possible flaws in Privacy Sandbox, saying the industry needs more time before jettisoning cookies.

In February, IAB Tech Lab put out an initial report outlining where it saw shortfalls in Privacy Sandbox, and some of those same critiques appeared in CMA’s latest quarterly report. The CMA touched on dozens of pain points within the platform, ranging from technical functions, such as how it handles video advertising, to broader issues around competition in the marketplace and Google’s powerful role in it.

Google declined to comment for this story, but the company has addressed many of these issues before and it has been working with ad tech vendors to fix bugs in Privacy Sandbox. Google also has insisted Privacy Sandbox treats its own ad business the same as rivals, even though Google Ad Manager, which publishers use to manage ad deals on their sites, handles the ad auctions.

In its latest report, CMA seemed to suggest Google is on track to meet requirements to keep going with its proposal. “Google has complied with the commitments,” CMA said. “This means that in our view Google has followed the required process set out in the commitments and is engaging with us to resolve our remaining concerns ahead of third-party cookie deprecation. However, further progress is needed by Google to resolve our competition concerns ahead of deprecation.”

Google is being forced to walk a tightrope: The CMA is looking at the competitive landscape, preventing Google from clamping down on data that businesses need, while the Information Commissioner’s Office, also mentioned in the report, is concerned about privacy.

“You kind of have this double dynamic where the CMA on one hand is looking at the design from an anti-competitive lens, is this a pro-business solution,” said an executive at an outside ad tech vendor, who has worked closely with Google on developing Privacy Sandbox, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “And the ICO is looking at the design from a privacy lens is this a safe solution for the consumer. Sometimes those two positions are on opposing ends of the spectrum.”