How the maker of Sensodyne and Tums is tackling fake ads and using AI

That’s just one of many use cases for C2PA, according to Katie Williams, U.S. chief marketing officer for Haleon, whose brands also include Advil, Centrum, Polident and Voltaren, among others. Additional use cases include battling any potential fake or spoof ads, explaining the use of generative AI when it’s used in production and helping authenticate claims.

While C2PA has been around since 2021, backed by Adobe, Google, Publicis Groupe and others, it hasn’t become widely used yet. But the growing use of AI in ads is among the factors spurring interest, and Haleon’s experience suggests more brands may find it pays to adopt the technology.

Most consumers want to know

In the Sensodyne test, consumers could scroll over the icon in the ad to see metadata providing the information about the dentists featured, Williams said. The pilot showed an 8 percentage point increase in brand equity survey scores comparing people exposed to ads with the Content Credentials icon compared to those exposed to ads without the icon, Williams said.

“That was consumers recognizing it and it helping them feel better about the content,” Williams said, adding that 75% of consumers surveyed said they want some kind of transparency indicator in ads.

Ultimately, Williams also sees the C2PA icon as a marker that can help show ads really come from Haleon’s healthcare brands, eliminating the risk of misinformation or confusion from unauthorized ads or spoofs. She also said that she believes the icon can provide details that will satisfy people’s curiosity when obvious special effects are used, such as for an upcoming Tums ad, in which Haleon is using gen AI to put a larger-than-life falafel into a scene in Central Park.

“When that content goes out,” she said, “we can use the icon to show it was created with this technology. It allows you to get to that level of transparency.”