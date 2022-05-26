How Instacart is using shoppable videos to prove it can drive brand sales

But Instacart also faces competition from quick-delivery companies like Gopuff and Getir, as well as Amazon Prime customers who get discounts at Amazon-owned Whole Foods and have access to Amazon Fresh. In 2021, Amazon’s U.S, average revenue per user (ARPU) for its retail media network was $111 per user, while Instacart’s was $29, according to eMarketer. While Instacart may be lagging compared to Amazon, it’s still ahead of Walmart’s $13 per user.

“We believe that Instacart ads are a way to reach consumers that are inventory-aware, taking into account stock on retailer shelves,” said Miller. “Keeping in mind difficulties in the market, we think these will drive an impact that matters. We want consumers to know that they can turn to Instacart not just for weekly food orders, but personal care, wine, and household items.”

There are plenty of other “pandemic darling” companies that have faced a similar challenge. DoorDash benefited from people staying home and trying to support local restaurants with takeout; while Shopify gained plenty of new users as small businesses and entrepreneurs shifted to e-commerce to stay afloat. Zoom’s stock has also started to fall as companies embrace hybrid working and return to the office. Peloton went public before the pandemic, reaching a stock price of $160 in December 2020. Since then, the brand has faced executive shake-ups, layoffs, and is trying to add new products to attract customers.

Instacart is also improving its shoppable display ad option, which has been in the pilot phase since last year. The new version will let users add featured products with one click. Previously, there were more steps between seeing the ad and putting the items in their cart. The company says that more than 40 CPG brands including Dove and PepsiCo are a part of the pilot, and the option will roll out to brand partners later this summer.