How LGBTQ+ TikTok influencers navigate Pride Month campaigns

The biggest change Veyssi has seen in Pride Month campaigns is 95% of the requests they received this year are for TikTok videos, whereas last year most of what they did revolved around Instagram. And although it might seem easy enough for an influencer to field a multitude of these requests, Veyssi is careful to only work with brands that resonate with them personally.

Christina Jones, senior VP of talent at social influencer marketing agency Digital Brand Architects, said her clients, including makeup artists and YouTubers Manny MUA and Patrick Starrr, are very selective about which brands they work with, especially around Pride. They look at how the brand has supported the LGBTQ+ community outside of June, and how often they engage with queer creators year-round. “I rep two gay parents, and they are still parents outside of Pride,” Jones said.

But turning down pitches isn’t necessarily easy. For some LGBTQ+ creators, Pride Month can be their most financially lucrative time of the year.

Being part of and holding the attention of a queer audience gives LGBTQ+ creators more negotiating power this time of year. Many are being transparent about how June can be a time when they make their “bread and butter,” as trans creator Dylan Mulvaney said in a recent video. Mulvaney, who has 4.2 million followers, has been documenting her transition to becoming a female by posting a video a day about “being a girl” and what transitioning is like. She let her followers know that she will be in several Pride campaigns, but to think of the ads as a direct way of paying for her transition surgery. “This ad is paying for Dylan’s left boob, and this ad is paying for Dylan’s right boob,” she joked in the video.