How L.O.L. Surprise dolls markets to kids in the metaverse

Kids' brands are entering the metaverse through NFT drops and crypto rewards. But connecting with the tween and younger set in virtual worlds present a new host of challenges as the lines between reality and fantasy become even more difficult for children to distinguish.
MGA Entertainment is one of the latest toy brands to dabble in Web 3.0-style marketing with a digital token the company will issue to its biggest fans, mostly young girls who collect L.O.L. Surprise and Rainbow High dolls. MGA, with about $10 billion in yearly revenue, first achieved stardom with Bratz dolls.
The company is launching an “MGA coin,” designed to incentivize kids to interact with the brand online through apps, websites, games and on social channels. Tokens will be awarded to kids who complete tasks in games or “like” a post, and they can be used for discounts and other benefits.
“The token is just a currency, a way to gamify an interaction between the brand and the consumer,” said Andrew Yang, CEO of Cultos, the rewards token platform that helped MGA build its program.
Brands have to be careful, however, about the potential to mislead children in the metaverse. In January, the Children’s Advertising Review Unit, a branch of the Better Business Bureau, even updated its guidelines to account for the surge in interest in the metaverse.
Mamie Kresses, VP at the Children’s Advertising Review Unit, said that NFTs and crypto-rewards programs pose new risks in children’s marketing. Parents already deal with kids who have learned to purchase in-game rewards with the click of a button, Kresses said, and those types of impulses are heightened in the metaverse. NFTs, for instance, are collectibles, which add to their allure among children, Kresses said.
“Here you have a digital item that may be rare and therefore may also be expensive,” Kresses said. “And so there are challenges to making clear to children just what they’re being offered, just what it is and what the costs are exactly.”
The Children’s Advertising Review Unit develops self-regulations for companies to adopt. It also has guidelines on kids’ rewards programs, sweepstakes and promotions.
“Virtual products in children’s spaces is nothing new, right, but we’re seeing an explosion in that,” Kresses said.