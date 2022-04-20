How Netflix can build its ad business

Now that Netflix is getting into the ad business, the streaming giant has to figure out how to incorporate the commercial breaks. A logical first step would be to partner with ad tech platforms like The Trade Desk, according to ad industry watchers.

On Tuesday, Netflix executives revealed that the platform would finally start to sell ads, within one to two years. Netflix had just released its first-quarter earnings report that showed a drop of 200,000 subscribers and exposed other challenges to the business, which made it necessary to at least test ads.

“Think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said Tuesday, after announcing earnings.

The next step for Netflix is to grow an ad infrastructure, plugging its connected TV and mobile apps into the programmatic online ad marketplace. “They have no choice but to partner,” said Andre Swanston, senior VP of the media and entertainment vertical at TransUnion, the consumer data technology platform. “They couldn’t move fast enough to build out their entire capability.”

Netflix’s ad business has all of a sudden become one of the most talked-about properties among ad agencies and connected TV tech companies, which would all like a piece. “Netflix has some of the most coveted connected TV inventory in the world right now,” said Adam Epstein, co-president of Perpetua, an ad tech software firm.

Swanston and Epstein said that it would make sense for Netflix to choose a partner like The Trade Desk, which runs a demand-side platform for brands to deliver ads to connected TVs and across the web.

Netflix could also theoretically work with Google, Amazon or Roku, or a sell-side platform like Magnite, Epstein said. But The Trade Desk has developed a reputation for partnering with media companies and publishers on ad tech, including its recent tie-up with Walmart to build an ad platform designed for the retail giant. Disney also recently announced that it was “exploring a path to activation with The Trade Desk,” as it rolls out an ad and data platform for connected TV.

“Netflix has been really good at licensing and producing content that resonates specifically in different geographies,” Swanston said. “They should use that same mindset to customize these ad models.”

Historically, Netflix has been averse to advertising, touting “no ad interruptions: Enjoy all of the entertainment with none of the interruptions,” according to its marketing language on app stores. But the ad-supported video on demand market has become too big to ignore, and viewers have shown some willingness to pay lower prices for services that have ads, like on Hulu. Meanwhile. Netflix’s rivals are starting to mint money through digital advertising on connected TVs, including Disney, which owns Hulu, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and others.