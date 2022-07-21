How NFTs fit into loyalty programs and first-party data for brands

When the creative minds behind iconic music festival Bonnarroo launched a new venture this summer, they turned to NFTs to create SuperF3st, a Web3-based, year-round party committee. It's bound together by blockchain technology, and a shared love of “music and art and culture, essentially creating this first of its kind music and arts festival,” said Tori Stevens, CEO of SuperNFT, a new branch of the festival organization SuperFly.

Artistically designed non-fungible tokens, while available for purchase, are not the point. The organizers hope to sell 3,000 “superpasses,” the holders of which will become the founders of the festival. They will make decisions about when and where the main event will be held next year, and which acts to highlight; creating stakeholders in the success. So far, SuperF3st counts 882 founders. Passes cost about $500 and can be bought by credit card or in Ethereum, the cryptocurrency of choice for many NFT programs.

SuperF3st worked with a startup NFT loyalty and rewards platform called Hang, which just raised $16 million, and is using NFT and blockchain technology to help brands run loyalty programs to develop new methods of working directly with fans. “It incentivizes people to stay engaged, and to be voting, and one of the goals is to reward people with greater utility,” Stevens said of SuperF3st’s reward-based structure.

In the festival space, a digital “founders” pass could provide special access at shows, discounts on merch, and other perks. These are the makings of a new kind of rewards program, at a time when many brands are spinning up their own loyalty platforms. Loyalty programs are definitely having a moment, with every brand from Pizza Hut to Best Western developing them. Part of the impetus, too, is that the landscape for data is changing. Online platforms such as Apple and Google are phasing out cookies on web browsers and preventing internet tracking on devices, making it more difficult for marketers to reach their customers. Meanwhile, Web3 startups, developing NFTs, digital wallets, and crypto-tokens, are starting to see the potential to bring this technology into rewards programs, and ultimately into marketing.

It’s not just startups, either. Longtime marketing technology players such as Salesforce and Adobe have built NFT functionality into their platforms, and Amazon promised to support NFT functionality “down the road.” Even if someone thinks NFTs are just an inflated fad, marked by flashy sales of questionable digital artwork, the technology behind them is weaving its way into marketing infrastructure through rewards and loyalty programs and as vehicles for first-party data collection and management.