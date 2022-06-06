How Tampax found its place in gaming

“We're trying to broaden it to all of period care, because we proved it out on one business,” Suk said. “But the Insight is the same. Female gamers are using tampons and pads, and it's really about normalizing the conversation about periods regardless of which type of product you use.”
Astral Clash, P&G’s latest program, also supports the Galorants mission to diversify esports by elevating female and non-binary players. That includes providing a safe space to play, compete and develop professional skills within a Discord server of nearly 20,000 members.
P&G’s period-care brands will back teams at two Astral Clash online qualifiers June 17-19 and July 15-17, leading to four teams winning an all-expenses paid to the live finals in Southern California on Aug. 6. These are the first in-person tournaments for Galorants.
Breaking gender barriers
“We’re beyond the point of needless separation when it comes to esports,” said Nicci Barker, owner and co-creator of Galorants, in a statement. “With the help of Tampax and Always, we are helping break down these gender barriers.”
Astral Clash, hosted by Lucy Mae, will feature Tampax and Always ambassador teams with gamers Krystalogy, Blisskai, Nicki Taylor, Jessica Kim, Raeyei and Shannon Williams, all focused on empowering and mentoring players throughout the tournament with livestreams, giveaways and appearances at the live finals.
Because P&G companywide hasn’t done a lot of esports work (Gillette and Old Spice, besides Tampax, have been the brands most active in the space), the company hasn’t built a lot of internal expertise, Suk said. As a result, she said she’s leaned on agencies or other partners that specialize in esports, including Inverted, United Esports, and most recently Gen.G, which she said is the leading esports organization connecting the U.S. and Asia.
“These agencies really help us drive the brand equity and our mission in an authentic way,” Suk said, “and give us the ability to work in a strategic way across platforms that they’re well versed in. They’re a critical component for us.”