How Tampax found its place in gaming

The process started with a media planning challenge. Reaching gamers is important for connecting with a Gen Z audience that's increasingly hard to reach with TV or even other video formats—exactly because they spend so much time gaming. But beyond just getting incremental reach, Tampax found a level of acceptance and even buzz among the gaming community, Suk said. Those efforts so far have included adding more gaming influencer content across its social channels, sponsoring a Tampax Gaming Fest in 2021, and then an influencer-led Twitch livestream this past April.

“When we broke into the space in 2019, candidly we just wanted to learn if we could successfully reach and appeal to gamers,” Suk said. “Would it be something where our brands would be accepted?”

Building on success

The answer seems to be yes.

“The most recent event we did with a gaming fest blew my mind in terms of the success,” Suk said. “We had over a million views on over 800,000 unique streams. And what was so impressive is that when we looked at our online Tampax brand mentions the seven days following the tournament, it rose almost 74%.

“We have a passion for getting into the space really around the notion that almost half of U.S. gamers are female,” Suk continued. “Yet the community is kind of discouraged from talking about stigmatized topics, especially periods, as we’ve learned is true of most of society, but in particular gaming because it’s historically been seen as this male-dominated space.”

Thus, the gaming programs fit into the broader Tampax marketing mission of normalizing discussion about periods, Suk said. “Gaming is the next avenue to go conquer, because it may not have been where our previous campaign efforts could have reached.”

While Tampax was the early adopter, Always has been getting more involved with esports, in part as an outgrowth of its #KeepHerPlaying campaign to support female athletics, which grew from the brand’s 2014 “Like A Girl” campaign.