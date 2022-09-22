Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

How TikTok is becoming the new testing ground for audio branding

Brands are harnessing creators for longer tunes, and avoiding music licensing fees
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 22, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
Credit: TikTok

The shift to digital is forcing brands to think beyond traditional jingles and 30-second TV spots, especially when it comes to TikTok.

But although TikTok is perhaps best known as a sound-first platform, tapping into trending songs can be arduous for brands. As a way to work around licensing fees and gain more control over their sounds, brands such as McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and Chevrolet are enlisting creators to make original music in a new genre of audio branding.

Pizza Hut recently took this approach when it partnered with musician Jon Moss, who has over 6 million followers on TikTok. Moss, who worked with the brand previously, created a "Pizza Hut Anthem” for the chain's Detroit-style pizza, and the song was released on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. 

“Launching the song on all major streaming services makes it feel more official and more permanent,” Lindsay Morgan, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, wrote in an email. “With it being the first anthem we’ve created for a specific product, we wanted it to feel special.”

In the past, many brands spent months coming up with a catchy jingle and then investing in media buys to have that song embedded in the public consciousness by repetition. But today, social media audio moves too quickly, attention spans are too short and consumers are always looking for fresh content.

More from Ad Age
Volvo hired a Youtube creator to make a song from car sounds
Jade Yan
McDonald's debuts Sprite song from TikTok star
Erika Wheless
NyQuil chicken TikTok challenge pulls Procter & Gamble back into social media chaos
Jack Neff

Many jingles are also too short to work on TikTok, and already have an association with a specific ad. Songs made by creators don’t always have a clear tie to a brand, making them easier to possibly be more widely adopted. “Traditional jingles on television or even YouTube were interruptions in your viewing experience,” Michael Elenterio, senior strategist at R/GA, wrote in an email. “But TikTok audio flows organically into the average user experience on the 'For You' page causing less dissonance for listeners.”

Brands on TikTok have to think about putting visuals and sound together, in a way that grabs attention before users scroll past. In that case, using an original tune is far more cost-effective and time-saving when considering that most viral audio revolves around 30 seconds of a song. 

For brands, navigating audio on social media is similar to political campaigns finding music for ads, according to Larry Iser, managing partner at the law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump and Holley LLP, which focuses on entertainment intellectual property. “You’ll often hear nondescript music in campaigns, because they don’t want the headache of a possible legal fight,” Iser said. “The same is true for TikTok, and brands can save money on licensing fees.”

Licensing an original song is expensive because brands need two licenses: The first is the rights to the composition, known as a synchronization license, and the other is for the original song recording, known as the master use license. This often results in brands resorting to royalty-free instrumental music, or just using voiceovers in videos. 

When asked how making an original song impacts music rights, Pizza Hut’s Morgan wrote, “It definitely simplifies the process.”

And there’s also the chance that a brand’s original song could take off.

“I think it's a long-shot effort,” said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “Certain pieces of music take off and become a common creative element on TikTok. I think brands are aware that if they could tap into that, maybe become the next ‘It’s Corn,’ that would be a huge lift for the brand. Still, those odds are going to be small.”

Original music can also be a way to highlight products in a way that appeals to Gen Z. Volvo recently enlisted Andrew Huang, a partially-deaf YouTuber with over 2 million subscribers, to make a beat using vehicle sounds from the brand's new hybrid vehicle in an effort to appeal to younger consumers. Chevy Canada took a similar approach, working with Canadian creator Tiagz to make a beat using the Chevy EV Bolt. The video received over 2 million views on Chevy Canada’s TikTok and 21 million views on Tiagz’s profile.

@chevroletcanada Check out the latest track from @iamtiagz featuring the Chevrolet Bolt EUV ⚡ #BoltBeatRemix ♬ original sound - Chevrolet Canada

“Brands are looking to connect with consumers outside of the traditional product,” said Eric Sheinkop, CEO of the Desire Company, a platform that lets users take classes or see product reviews by industry experts. “But sonic identity is more science than art, so it's interesting to see them trying out these original songs. I’m not sure that they’ll stick long-term.”

Partnering with a creator to assist with music can also more closely connect a brand with that creator's followers. In many cases, when the musician posted the branded sound on their personal account, it performed far better than on the brand’s account. 

“There is an opportunity here for brands to discover and highlight new music,” Sheinkop said. “If consumers trust these brands, when they support an artist, customers might go take a deeper look at them.” 

Denny’s achieved this by reaching out to three creators: Ibrahim Abu-Ali, known as DJ Habibeats, Kurt Schneider and DJ Veggibeats. The restaurant provided them with kitchen sounds, like coffee being poured, eggs being whisked and bacon sizzling, for them to make their own music tracks. The three TikToks racked up a combined 137 million views, with users commenting that they would consider Denny’s the next time they go out to eat.

@djhabibeats #ad @Denny’s Diner challenged me to make a beat out of their kitchen sounds so I turned the Grand Slam into a Grand Jam🎶 Show me your #DennysMashup ♬ original sound - DJ Habibeats

Other brands have created tracks as a response to social listening. McDonald’s recently worked with the rapper TisaKorean to make the song “Static,” a nod to McDonald’s fans who think the brand’s Sprite tastes like TV static. Tisa posted two sponsored videos on his TikTok, totaling 11 million views, and  80,000 views on McDonald’s profile.

@mcdonalds but for real tho can i take a sip @tisakorean? #mcdonaldsstaticsprite ♬ Static - TisaKorean feat Sprite from McDonald’s

“Creators are a mix of ideation, media, production and this ‘X factor of trust,” said Brendan Gahen, partner and chief social officer at Momentum. “When they do something, their audience pays attention.” 

Taco Bell had an entire musical come out of following fan love. After rapper Doja Cat made a short ditty about missing the discontinued Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell customers piled on, demanding its return. Doja Cat’s jingle inspired Victor Kunda, a TikToker with 620,000 followers, to make a parody of what a Mexican Pizza: The Musical rehearsal would look like. The idea for the musical was born, and Taco Bell went all in, reaching out to Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. The original premiere, set for May 26, was postponed in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A few months later, Taco Bell released a new song to keep up fan hype.

“This months-long journey has been so unique in that we’ve let our fans directly impact the evolution of this campaign,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer, wrote in an email. “A driving reason behind making original music versus licensing an existing song is the creative control it comes with. When a brand can help shape the tone, melody and lyrics of the song, the music has a better chance at connecting with the audience in a meaningful way.”

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The Top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
12 ad tech and data executives leading the cookieless evolution

12 ad tech and data executives leading the cookieless evolution
How Walmart will work with TikTok, Snap and Roku to measure shopping ads online

How Walmart will work with TikTok, Snap and Roku to measure shopping ads online
Best Buy expands retail media network to deliver ads through Criteo

Best Buy expands retail media network to deliver ads through Criteo
Illustration of NBC building in Rockefeller Center

Why Samsung and ‘The Tonight Show' made a Fortnite game
Google's post-cookie ad tech tests face skepticism

Google's post-cookie ad tech tests face skepticism
TikTok imitates BeReal with 'Now' feature

TikTok imitates BeReal with 'Now' feature
Walmart’s new self-service ad tools help it compete against Amazon for third-party sellers

Walmart’s new self-service ad tools help it compete against Amazon for third-party sellers