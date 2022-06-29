How TikTok is reinventing the bridal business

It used to be that when brides-to-be got engaged, bridal magazines were the bibles on planning a wedding. But the next generation of couples has a new source of information—TikTok.
Wedding season has returned in full force following pandemic cancellations and postponements and TikTok has become the go-to destination for bridal brands to promote products, answer questions and ultimately drive sales for a new generation of brides.
To that end, brands such as Zola, Kay Jewelers and David’s Bridal have been keeping an eye on #wedddingtok, which boasts more than 2.4 billion views on the platform and focuses on all things wedding, bridal and even guests.
David’s Bridal has taken an always-on approach, posting consistently about everything from engagement dresses to bridal gowns. One TikTok posted in March highlighted wedding dresses that cost under $1,000. The video went viral with 15.5 million views.