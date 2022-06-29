How TikTok is reinventing the bridal business

Zola, a wedding platform, got started on TikTok in late 2021. On their page, the Zola social team gives advice on how to handle unsolicited advice around wedding planning and ask for a child-free wedding.

“There is a lot of self-created wedding content that is from one individual’s point of view,” said Victoria Vaynberg, chief marketing officer of Zola. “But we want to be seen as the expert.”

The brand’s TikToks try to not focus solely on brides, but also on grooms, guests and the general do’s and don'ts of a wedding. Vaynberg added that TikTok is a great upper-funnel channel to reach couples before they are engaged, and that the brand is seeing more registrations for Zola as a halo effect from TikTok.

Zola’s paid strategy on TikTok boosts well-performing organic content. The brand said it’s happy with the results it's seen from TikTok and has increased spend for its recently launched ambassador program for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Small businesses have also benefited from #weddingtok. Claire Roche, head wedding planner at Grit and Grace in southern California, started posting tips and tricks on her TikTok in January of 2021. She now has 1.2 million TikTok followers and has worked with brands including Shutterfly and After the Tone, which provides phones to create audio guest books.

Tyler Speier, the owner of Tyler Speier Events, which does weddings and events, says that he has gotten a few serious inquiries and leads from people finding him on TikTok, including a wedding he did in Ireland. Speier did a TikTok series on demystifying wedding dress codes, with one video reaching over 1 million views.