How TikTok is reinventing the bridal business

#WeddingTok has over 2.4 billion views
By Erika Wheless. Published on June 29, 2022.
How marketing can grow business via the ‘missing middle’
Credit: David's Bridal, Kay Jewelers, and Tyler Speier via TikTok

It used to be that when brides-to-be got engaged, bridal magazines were the bibles on planning a wedding. But the next generation of couples has a new source of information—TikTok.

Wedding season has returned in full force following pandemic cancellations and postponements and TikTok has become the go-to destination for bridal brands to promote products, answer questions and ultimately drive sales for a new generation of brides. 

To that end, brands such as Zola, Kay Jewelers and David’s Bridal have been keeping an eye on #wedddingtok, which boasts more than 2.4 billion views on the platform and focuses on all things wedding, bridal and even guests.

David’s Bridal has taken an always-on approach, posting consistently about everything from engagement dresses to bridal gowns. One TikTok posted in March highlighted wedding dresses that cost under $1,000. The video went viral with 15.5 million views.

@davidsbridal Your dream #weddingdress at your dream price 👰‍♀️🙌 Tap the link in our bio to book an appointment and try on gowns for every style & budget! #DavidsBridal #bridalstyle #dressesunder1k ♬ Pink Champagne - Abby Roberts

Amid economic headwinds and inflation, David’s Bridal is using TikTok to showcase dresses in every price point. 

“We know there is a lot of competition around venues and consumers are worried about inflation, so we want them to know there are options,” said Katy Stankevitz, social media manager at David’s Bridal.

Stankevitz said that TikTok has led the brand to stock more black wedding dresses after seeing TikTok comments asking for them. TikTok has also led to in-store sales, with women coming in with screenshots from TikTok for both bridal and prom dresses.

Kay Jewelers has also seen customers come in looking for pieces they saw on TikTok. While bridal jewelry is critical to Kay, the brand has been doing more to focus on related jewelry moments around the wedding that go beyond the wedding band.

“We are focusing more on engagement rings, but we also want to show we can provide jewelry for the bridal party and parents,” said Erica Scott, VP of marketing and connected commerce at Kay. The brand has several TikTok videos showing brides including jewelry as part of asking friends to be bridesmaids. Kay’s parent company, Signet, declined to share specific figures around their spend on TikTok.

It’s estimated that roughly 2.5 million weddings will take place in the U.S. this year, according to a report by the trade group Wedding Report. And after two years of wedding delays, trends have shifted. Couples are opting for backyard and destination weddings, more colorful venues and bucking traditions like the garter and bouquet toss. But the uptick in weddings has also meant a competition for brands to stand out, with consumers often coming to TikTok for advice and guidance.

“There is usually an average age range or generation who is currently getting married or about to get married, and TikTok is where they are showing up,” said Kate Dye, a wedding photographer based in Charleston, South Carolina. 

Zola, a wedding platform, got started on TikTok in late 2021. On their page, the Zola social team gives advice on how to handle unsolicited advice around wedding planning and ask for a child-free wedding

“There is a lot of self-created wedding content that is from one individual’s point of view,” said Victoria Vaynberg, chief marketing officer of Zola. “But we want to be seen as the expert.” 

The brand’s TikToks try to not focus solely on brides, but also on grooms, guests and the general do’s and don'ts of a wedding. Vaynberg added that TikTok is a great upper-funnel channel to reach couples before they are engaged, and that the brand is seeing more registrations for Zola as a halo effect from TikTok.

Zola’s paid strategy on TikTok boosts well-performing organic content. The brand said it’s happy with the results it's seen from TikTok and has increased spend for its recently launched ambassador program for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Small businesses have also benefited from #weddingtok. Claire Roche, head wedding planner at Grit and Grace in southern California, started posting tips and tricks on her TikTok in January of 2021. She now has 1.2 million TikTok followers and has worked with brands including Shutterfly and After the Tone, which provides phones to create audio guest books. 

Tyler Speier, the owner of Tyler Speier Events, which does weddings and events, says that he has gotten a few serious inquiries and leads from people finding him on TikTok, including a wedding he did in Ireland. Speier did a TikTok series on demystifying wedding dress codes, with one video reaching over 1 million views.

@tylerspeier De-Mystifying the Dress Code Pt.1: BLACK TIE #blacktiewedding #blacktieevent #weddingdresscode #weddingdresscodes #weddingetiquette #weddingplannertip #weddingguestoutfit #weddingguestlook ♬ original sound - Tyler Speier Events

Dye, the wedding photographer, said she gets three to five inquiries every week from couples all over the country who find her on TikTok. “Before TikTok, 95% of my inquiries were couples in Charleston,” she said. “I only shoot 15 to 20 weddings a year so I can’t take them all, but it has opened up a new market.”

Roche, Dye and Speier said they have all been approached by brands for partnerships, including Adobe and Shutterfly, but are very selective with which brands they work with. 

“I love being able to partner with brands I believe in,” said Roche. “But I am a wedding influencer, and I take that very seriously. There is a lot of money that goes into weddings, and it’s an emotional day, so a brand has to perform well for the couple. It cannot flop.”

TikTok is also a chance for small businesses to show their own personality, which can help attract the right clients. “I think people are scared of turning off potential couples,” said Dye. “But if I have to be away from my kids and family, I can be picky. I want to like them too!”

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

