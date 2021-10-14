HP turns to TikTok star for upcoming campaign

HP is giving a TikTok superstar the mic.

HyperX, HPs gaming accessories line, has signed Bella Poarch as a HyperX brand ambassador and will become her official gaming peripherals partner. Poarch has 83.7 million TikTok followers.

As part of the partnership, Poarch will be part of HyperX’s upcoming fall ad campaign for its newest Quantcast S microphone. Other gamers that will join Poarch in the HyperX microphone campaign video include streamer HungryBox, esports players FaZe Temperrr and Faxuty and basketball player Semi Ojeleya.

Poarch will exclusively use the brand’s gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads and microphones. HP will also tap Poarch to create content “around her love of gaming and passion in developing and performing music and streaming,” according to a release announcing the partnership.

