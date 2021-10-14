HP turns to TikTok star for upcoming campaign

Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Bella Poarch is now an HP HyperX ambassador
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 14, 2021.
Crockpot creates an NFT—joining brands cooking up tokens
HP is giving a TikTok superstar the mic.

HyperX, HPs gaming accessories line, has signed Bella Poarch as a HyperX brand ambassador and will become her official gaming peripherals partner. Poarch has 83.7 million TikTok followers. 

As part of the partnership, Poarch will be part of HyperX’s upcoming fall ad campaign for its newest Quantcast S microphone. Other gamers that will join Poarch in the HyperX microphone campaign video include streamer HungryBox, esports players FaZe Temperrr and Faxuty and basketball player Semi Ojeleya.

Poarch will exclusively use the brand’s gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads and microphones. HP will also tap Poarch to create content “around her love of gaming and passion in developing and performing music and streaming,” according to a release announcing the partnership.
 

Gaming partnerships have been on the rise since lockdowns reignited interest in gaming. Brands have been looking for ways to connect with gaming audiences, who are often younger. But HyperX seems to be trying to get the attention of a different kind of audience—Poarch’s significant TikTok following. The move could be a way to bring gaming to a mainstream social media audience, rather than brands catering to the gaming community.

“A viral sensation on TikTok and a growing icon in gaming, we welcome Bella Poarch to the HyperX family,” Dustin Illingworth, HyperX’s celebrity and athlete marketing manager said in a statement. “Poarch’s love for gaming and passion for streaming and storytelling are parallel to HyperX’s goal to embrace every gamer and the stories that make them who they are.”

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

