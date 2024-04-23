Inside the state of influencer marketing agencies and their new role in the creator economy

That trend spelled trouble for an agency like Hermana, which spent years developing a specialty in influencer marketing for SMB clients, including the meditation app Calm—hence the talent management pivot. Since pivoting away from influencer marketing and going all-in on talent management, Reed said Hermana’s primary clients are large brands with the budgets to use influencers as brand awareness levers, including Nintendo, Microsoft and Amazon.

While there’s “more money than ever” in the creator economy, Reed said, at the same time, the needs of brands have shifted. “Agencies really need to keep up with those needs in order to be competitive,” she said.

Influent—the TikTok influencer brand partnership agency that got founder Julia Montgomery on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for marketing and advertising in 2023—recently shut down, Montgomery (an influencer herself) confirmed to Ad Age.

Look back: Agencies adapt to brands’ focus on creators

Until recently, brands chiefly turned to influencer marketing agencies for help connecting them with creators who could turn around sponsored social media posts, a process that was often siloed from the rest of their marketing strategy, said Keith Bendes, VP of marketing, strategy & growth at influencer marketing agency Linqia. Now brands are putting more of their marketing budgets toward creators and increasingly extending those influencer partnerships beyond social media posts to mediums such as digital out-of-home and connected TV, he said.

“The need for a partner who understands that [creative marketing] ecosystem—who even has production chops to understand how to film content or how to adapt creator content for those different placements—is becoming way more extensive,” he said, “versus [an influencer agency] just finding talent and having them post and execute an influencer campaign.”

For Linqia, surging interest from brands looking to weave creators throughout their marketing has translated into an increase in agency-of-record relationships between Linqia and its clients, Bendes said. “Now, for most of the RFPs that come in, there’s an element of AOR to them,” he said, which was rarely the case just three years ago.

The majority of those requests for an influencer AOR have been from larger, enterprise brands that lack an in-house influencer marketing arm and are looking for assistance with everything from social listening to talent sourcing, Bendes said. And though a handful of clients began entering AOR relationships with Linqia in 2022, the volume of brands working with Linqia as their influencer marketing AOR accelerated dramatically in 2023, he said.