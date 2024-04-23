Inside the state of influencer marketing agencies and their new role in the creator economy

And in February, another U.K.-based agency, MG Empower, was acquired by the DXG Group after the agency entered into administration—something a company does when it’s unable to pay its debts or other expenses.
“This decision translates into the commitment to safeguarding a vision and nurturing and evolving MG Empower’s position as a driving force in the marketing industry,” an MG Empower spokesperson wrote in an email. “The partnership with DXG is expanding the impact of our service offerings and fostering a culture of innovation while MG Empower continues to provide wider support to global brands’ challenges and goals.”
Other agencies have restructured their offerings to meet shifting client demands or expand into other business areas in the influencer industry. Whalar Group, for example, recalibrated its U.S. brand partnerships division in late 2023, cutting 17 positions focused on new business acquisition and replacing them with new creative strategy roles. The company is leaning heavily into adding creative marketing capabilities to its offerings this year, as reflected by its hiring of its first chief creative officer, Christoph Becker, earlier this month.
Adjusting for slower growth
Forh, an influencer marketing company founded in 2012, has worked with clients including Sephora. At the start of 2023, it determined that it would have to make some adjustments to its business.
“We realized that last year was going to be unpredictable, and that it was unlikely that we would experience the large growth that we had historically [experienced] basically every year since we started the business,” James Nord, Fohr’s founder, said in an interview.
Fohr’s revenue “nearly doubled” from 2021 to 2022, a company spokesperson said. And from 2022 to 2023, annual revenue grew somewhere between 50% and 70%, according to Nord’s rough estimates.
But that kind of strong double-digit revenue growth didn’t continue in 2023: Nord referred to year-over-year revenue growth from 2023 to 2024 as “negligible.” He claimed that this stagnation happened for a few reasons, including the advent of AI and the general economic uncertainty in 2023 that caused brands to stop spending on influencer marketing services and consolidate agency relationships.
As a result, Fohr has adjusted its services and offerings to better meet clients’ new needs. Updates include expanded services around content creation and UGC, affiliate and bottom-of-funnel tracking and a new campaign structure that the company asserts allows quicker turnarounds to meet of-the-moment trends.
Thus far, Fohr feels confident about the pivot. The company just had its biggest quarter ever, with first-quarter revenue up 25% from a year earlier, a spokesperson said.