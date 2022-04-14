Influencers and the creator economy come to the upfronts

Horizon Media's content studio will host its first influencer marketing upfront as creators play an increasingly important role in brand strategies.

A spin on the TV upfronts and NewFronts, the 2022 so-called "Infronts," will focus on, well, influencers. The goal of the Blue Hour Studios-hosted event will be to educate advertisers about the impact and effectiveness of creators, push for diversity and on-screen representation, and outline ways to work with creators through sponsorships, integrations and collaborations.

“It is increasingly difficult to reach younger viewers via traditional methods of linear TV and even standard digital placements,” David Campanelli, Horizon Media’s chief investment officer, said in a statement. “Tapping into influencers who are a trusted voice in their communities is a critical aspect of any comprehensive media plan.”

Marketers are forecasted to spend almost $6 billion on connected TV inventory during this year’s upfronts, up from $4.5 billion last year, according to research by eMarketer. The company also forecasts that spending on influencer marketing could surpass $4.14 billion this year, 37% more than the prior year. But unlike the scarcity of connected TV inventory, influencer marketing is more attainable for brands large and small and can give brands more reach in some cases.