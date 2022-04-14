Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Influencers and the creator economy come to the upfronts

Horizon Media's Blue Hour Studios will host a two-day event focused on creators
By Erika Wheless. Published on April 14, 2022.
How an L.A. hot chicken restaurant shifted to Tiktok from Instagram and found national success
Credit: Blue Hour Studios

Horizon Media's content studio will host its first influencer marketing upfront as creators play an increasingly important role in brand strategies.

A spin on the TV upfronts and NewFronts, the 2022 so-called "Infronts," will focus on, well, influencers. The goal of the Blue Hour Studios-hosted event will be to educate advertisers about the impact and effectiveness of creators, push for diversity and on-screen representation, and outline ways to work with creators through sponsorships, integrations and collaborations.

“It is increasingly difficult to reach younger viewers via traditional methods of linear TV and even standard digital placements,” David Campanelli, Horizon Media’s chief investment officer, said in a statement. “Tapping into influencers who are a trusted voice in their communities is a critical aspect of any comprehensive media plan.”

Marketers are forecasted to spend almost $6 billion on connected TV inventory during this year’s upfronts, up from $4.5 billion last year, according to research by eMarketer. The company also forecasts that spending on influencer marketing could surpass $4.14 billion this year, 37% more than the prior year. But unlike the scarcity of connected TV inventory, influencer marketing is more attainable for brands large and small and can give brands more reach in some cases.

The virtual two-day event will take place on April 19 and April 21. The first day will feature a presentation and a panel titled “Influencers are Today’s TV Networks and Publishers.” Panelists will include Dustin Goot, TikTok’s head of creator monetization; Tim Sovay, chief business development, partnership, and operations officer at CreatorIQ; Latraviette Smith-Wilson, chief marketing and equity officer at Horizon Media; among others. 

The second day will be a creator showcase featuring a slate of influencer-created content, which will include both new and existing content series starring the creators themselves, as well as the chance to meet them. Advertisers will have the opportunity to partner with creators on limited sponsorships and custom integrations. 

“Influencer marketing is a fast-growing marketing channel, but when you consider the reach, potential and creativity available to brands, we are highly under-invested as an industry,” Sarah Bachman, executive vice president of Blue Hour Studios, said in a statement. “The Infronts seek to dispel myths and demonstrate the impact of influencer marketing, while providing completely new ways for brands to invest through the reveal of an original slate of social content from diverse creators.”

TV Upfronts and Newfronts 2022 calendar

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

