Influencer marketing is now in session

Executives are going back to school to better understand influencer marketing.
The Kellogg’s Executive Education program at Northwestern University is offering an online course to teach marketers, brand leads and media managers how to use social influence to build brands.
The Influencer Marketing Strategy Program will be taught by Professor Mohan Sawhney, an e-commerce consultant and author, and Amanda Russell, author of "The Influencer Code." Guest speakers will include top influencers and subject and brand experts, such as Jesse Itzler, founder of NetJets, a private jet company; Abigail Posner, blogger and director of brand and creative business strategy at Google; influencer and TV personality Nigel Barker; Larry Namer, founder of E! Entertainment Network; and best-selling author Erik Qualman.
“Influencer marketing is relationship marketing, but this approach is really misunderstood in the market,” Sawhney said in a statement announcing the course. “We’re helping brands to drive growth by understanding what influences their customers, activated through a series of proprietary frameworks and tools.”