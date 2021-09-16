Influential gets a production boost from Mark Wahlberg

Influential, an influencer marketing company, is getting a studio upgrade thanks to Mark Wahlberg and TikTok star Josh Richards.

Influential will be working with Unrealistic Ideas, Mark Wahlberg’s production company, as well as CrossCheck Studios, which was founded earlier this year by Richards (who has 25.5 million TikTok followers) and his partner Michael Gruen. CrossCheck is a part of Unrealistic Ideas. Influential plans to funnel all studio-level content needs through Unrealistic Ideas and CrossCheck Studios for brand and client campaigns.

“By teaming up with CrossCheck Studios, Influential will now be able to offer our Fortune 1000 clientele world-class, film studio-quality production capabilities,” Ryan Detert, CEO and founder of Influential, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Working together will allow our clients to create content beyond your average creator quality, with a proven production company that has a stellar roster of projects behind it.’’