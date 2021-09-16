Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Influential gets a production boost from Mark Wahlberg

The influencer marketing company can now provide studios for talent
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 16, 2021.
Influential, an influencer marketing company, is getting a studio upgrade thanks to Mark Wahlberg and TikTok star Josh Richards.

Influential will be working with Unrealistic Ideas, Mark Wahlberg’s production company, as well as CrossCheck Studios, which was founded earlier this year by Richards (who has 25.5 million TikTok followers) and his partner Michael Gruen. CrossCheck is a part of Unrealistic Ideas. Influential plans to funnel all studio-level content needs through Unrealistic Ideas and CrossCheck Studios for brand and client campaigns.

“By teaming up with CrossCheck Studios, Influential will now be able to offer our Fortune 1000 clientele world-class, film studio-quality production capabilities,” Ryan Detert, CEO and founder of Influential, said in a statement announcing the partnership. “Working together will allow our clients to create content beyond your average creator quality, with a proven production company that has a stellar roster of projects behind it.’’

As influencers become a staple in brand marketing strategies, and with people spending more time with digital media, the partnership is a way for Influential to provide talent, as well as production means. A big-name brand might not want, say, the usual TikTok filmed in a living room. 

“As the influencer marketing industry continues to grow, the creator production quality has to improve alongside it,” Archie Gips, president of Unrealistic Ideas, said in the announcement. “Brands want to see bigger, bolder campaigns—and we’re excited to help make this a reality alongside Influential.”

Influential clients include McDonald’s, the NBA, General Mills and Ford. Unrealistic Ideas produced “McMillions,” and “Wahl Street.”

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

