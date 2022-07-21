Why InfoSum promises brands their data doesn't move in new clean room platform

When InfoSum said to advertisers and publishers that its platform does not “move” their data, it was a hard concept for potential clients to grasp, admits InfoSum CEO Brian Lesser. Clients—the ad agencies, brands and publishers—still had to upload data from their digital data stores into InfoSum; and to some, that seemed like “movement.” Now, that step is being eliminated as one part of an upgrade to InfoSum’s data clean room and collaboration platform.
“We invented the concept of ‘nonmovement’ of data,” Lesser said in a recent phone interview, “and what ‘nonmovement’ means is, if your data is in the InfoSum environment, and you have multiple partners that also have their data in the InfoSum environment, the data is never comingled. It stays in your environment and yet you can still collaborate.”
Rivals had attempted to criticize InfoSum’s claims of “nonmovement” of data, Lesser said. Now, InfoSum removed the need to even upload data as part of the launch of its Platform Sigma, which it announced on Thursday. “You no longer have to do that,” Lesser said, discussing the new capabilities. “The data exists in any database, any data warehouse, and effectively we stream it into the InfoSum platform. So, it doesn’t move out of your database, and certainly, when you’re collaborating with your partners, it doesn’t move amongst those partners.”