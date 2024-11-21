Inside Amazon Prime’s sponsorship of Gen Z-favorite social media series Boy Room

Gen Z’s TV

Amazon is the first brand to sponsor a Gymnasium series; other shows include the game show “Bodega Run” and “Clockwork Dynasty,” a “Pawn Stars”-esque series that deals exclusively in wristwatches, Faze said.

When Powell approached Gymnasium about sponsoring the second season of “Boy Room,” Faze jumped at the opportunity to team up with Amazon because he felt it would “genuinely improve the show” and “make it extensively larger than it had been,” he said. Without a sponsor like Amazon, Gymnasium wouldn’t have the production capability to meet the audience demand to add a renovation component to “Boy Room,” he said.

The crew behind the first season of the series consisted of just three people, Faze said. Partnering with Amazon enabled Gymnasium to triple the size of the team for the second season.

“This was seriously the dream as soon as we started getting those comments,” Faze said. “To even think this is possible is really a sign of how much change has happened in the entertainment industry in the last few years … We want to make the next generation of hit TV shows in these places where audiences already are, and that's only possible by partnering with brands like Amazon.”

Sponsoring social media series such as “Boy Rooms” is a growing strategy among advertisers looking to get in front of Gen Z. Popular online series such as “Recess Therapy” and “What’s Poppin? With Davis!” regularly secure sponsors ranging from Zillow to Lysol—though, unlike Amazon Prime and “Boy Room,” those partnerships typically only include one or two sponsored episodes.