How to turn an NFT into an experience

While many consumers are still trying to wrap their heads around what NFTs are, others in the advertising, creative and tech worlds have enthusiastically embraced them. Even companies ranging from Crock-Pot to McDonald’s have made NFTs part of their marketing scheme. Until now, such ideas have been largely simple, centered on pieces of digital art. But brands exploring ways to take their NFT ideas beyond the virtual might take inspiration from Dreamverse, billed as the "first-ever NFT art and music festival.”

Dreamverse was a satellite event to last week's third installment of NFT.NYC, an annual week-long conference in New York about all things non-fungible. It was a particularly triumphant celebration after a year of surging excitement for digital assets such as NFTs and the metaverse. Estimates for the 2021 NFT.NYC event saw record attendance at around 5,000 participants attending panels covering everything from community building to outer space.

Dreamverse attempted to move from intellectualizing to actualizing with a multi-dimensional, real-world experience centered on NFTs. Its headline act? The inaugural in-person display of Beeple’s NFT “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” which sold for a record $69 million at Christie’s in March.

Dreamverse was the brainchild of Metapurse, the NFT investment firm and production studio founded by MetaKovan (aka Vignesh Sundaresan), the blockchain entrepreneur who purchased Beeple’s NFT, and event agency Eventique. It was a two-part experience comprising art gallery during the day and party at night, taking place last Thursday within the cavernous, ex-nightclub Terminal 5 in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The festival promised a collision of art, music and technology and gathered over 150 NFT creators curated by Time and seminal NFT artists Josie Bellini, Mattia Cuttini, Hackatao, Judy Mam, Metageist, Alotta Money, Skeenee, Snowfro, Sparrow and Angie Taylor.