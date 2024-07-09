Inside Google’s post-cookie ad tech troubles with advertisers

The Movement for an Open Web found renewed reasons to criticize Google’s effort after Criteo, a major ad tech platform and active participant in Privacy Sandbox, issued its first findings about its tests. Criteo did say it believed in the future of Privacy Sandbox, with a few alterations, but the firm’s notes were harsh. According to Criteo, Privacy Sandbox had latency issues, slowing down the loading of websites as the ad auctions occurred. Perhaps most concerning, at least for regulators looking for competition issues, Criteo found publishers were losing revenue and that Google Ad Manager’s [GAM] ad products were gaining market share in Privacy Sandbox.

“GAM is the one returning a confirmation around our bid, we know we’re getting the labeled traffic from GAM and from AdX [Google’s supply-side platform and ad server] in return,” said Todd Parsons, Criteo’s chief product officer, discussing the ubiquity of Google’s ad tech in the Privacy Sandbox. “What we observe is that we’re not getting it from other publishers and from other SSPs.”

Low adoption

Google’s “captured share of publisher revenue” went from 23% to 83% in Criteo’s Privacy Sandbox tests, which analyzed how ad auctions perform when they incorporate different signals—auctions that include third-party cookies and ones without. Google’s market share in Privacy Sandbox could be a function of the lack of testing, with few SSPs and publishers migrating to the new system. As more ad tech providers join, Google’s share of the market will likely decrease.

Google has said that its ad tech has no special advantage within Privacy Sandbox, which is a key point for the future of the project. Google’s Chrome team has been designing the new ad ecosystem, and Google’s ads teams are beholden to the same restrictions as other demand and supply-side platforms.

“If you’re buying Sandbox inventory today you are buying about 80% of it from Google,” said Michael Lamb, chief communications officer at RTB House, a demand-side platform. “The idea that this change somehow would increase their market share on the sell side, no one is saying that’s what Google is trying to do, it’s just stating that the current state of SSP adoption means AdX would take a bunch of share.”

Google recently increased its outreach to SSPs to encourage them to start testing Privacy Sandbox, according to a Google spokesperson. “We expect results to continue evolving as others across the industry adopt the Privacy Sandbox APIs and optimize their usage,” a Google spokesperson said in an email to Ad Age. “[Google] Ad Manager does not have special access to the APIs, and Criteo has encouraged others in the ad ecosystem to test.”

Criteo’s data on publisher revenue was also jarring. “They would lose 60% of revenue coming through our pipes and our bidding the way the system is set up today,” Parsons said.

Despite seeing “some very tough results in our testing,” Parsons said that Criteo was “still committed and investing” in the tech.

“It’s not possible to predict publisher performance based on effectiveness of a single buying platform, as publishers typically work with dozens of demand sources,” a Google Chrome spokesperson told Ad Age in an email statement, adding “we expect performance numbers to evolve, and they currently don’t reflect how the overall ecosystem will perform in a true marketplace, which won’t exist until adoption expands alongside third-party cookieless traffic.”

Criteo’s report was the first shoe to drop. Since then, ad tech vendor Index Exchange and MiQ, a programmatic media agency, also released their findings.

Index Exchange detected a 33% decrease in cost per thousand impressions (CPMs) on ads in Privacy Sandbox compared to the value of ads served with third-party cookies. The Privacy Sandbox CPMs were slightly more valuable than ads without any third-party cookies, Index Exchange said. Index Exchange also detected the latency problem, with page load times increasing 28%.

NextRoll, a demand-side platform, issued its first test results yesterday and said its test included 20,000 campaigns in April and May.

“While these private APIs are functional, more work is required for Privacy Sandbox to sustain a healthy digital advertising ecosystem,” NextRoll said in its blog post Monday.

NextRoll said that the sandbox test did not have the same scale, generating about 65% the number of ad impressions as the average campaign, according to its blog post. NextRoll also saw the costs per thousand impressions triple and the costs per click double, which are two key metrics for the price of ads. NextRoll said the way it configured its bidding to participate in Privacy Sandbox could account for the rise in CPMs and CPCs.

“The magnitudes of these decreases in key performance metrics are beyond the level that would be acceptable to the advertising ecosystem today,” NextRoll said. Still, the firm maintained that the APIs show that “private advertising is a true possibility,” and that the company shared Google’s goal of “creating privacy-preserving advertising,” with some changes it advocated. NextRoll, for instance, detected the possibility that Privacy Sandbox could open new fraud vectors for bad actors, but the company did not disclose the nature of the vulnerability, so as not to educate fraudsters. NextRoll said it was working with Google to shut down the vulnerabilities. NextRoll also asked for a firmer timeline from Google to commit to an exact cookie deprecation date; higher publisher adoption; and fixes to the latency issues that others also detected.