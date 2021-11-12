Instagram trying to pry TikTok creators with $10,000 bonus

Attention, TikTokers: Instagram wants you.
Instagram is upping how much it pays creators to post on Reels, the app’s answer to TikTok, according to TechCrunch and Business Insider. In some cases, creators could be paid up to $10,000 for a post.
Instagram announced the Reels bonus program in July, when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would be paying $1 billion to creators through 2022. But the new Reels program isn’t entirely clear on what factors determine how much of a bonus creators will receive. The bonus program also deflates content with watermarks from other social media platforms, discouraging users from reusing, say, a TikTok video. Instagram told TechCrunch that the program is still in early states and being tested. Bonuses are only available in the U.S.