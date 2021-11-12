Instagram trying to pry TikTok creators with $10,000 bonus

With TikTok’s rise in popularity, other social media apps have been vying to attract more creators to their platform. Having strong creators and influencers regularly posting on a platform can attract more advertisers for brand partnerships. But that also means the platforms have to give creators a reason to stick around, which has caused retention methods to heat up this year.

In August, YouTube set up a $100 million creator fund for Shorts, its short-form video format. TikTok started its creator fund in March, promising to pay out over $300 million over the next three years. Snapchat reworked its creator fund into Spotlight challenges. The minimum prize a submission can win in a Spotlight Challenge is $250, with the total prize amount for challenges ranging from $1,000 to $25,0000.

Instagram also announced the Reels Surprise bonus program this week, which will reward up to 150 U.S. creators per week with up to $10,000 for a particularly “entertaining” or “inspiring” video.