Instagram trying to pry TikTok creators with $10,000 bonus

The battle for attracting creators continues
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 12, 2021.
20211112_instagram_reels_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Instagram

Attention, TikTokers: Instagram wants you.

Instagram is upping how much it pays creators to post on Reels, the app’s answer to TikTok, according to TechCrunch and Business Insider. In some cases, creators could be paid up to $10,000 for a post.

Instagram announced the Reels bonus program in July, when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would be paying $1 billion to creators through 2022. But the new Reels program isn’t entirely clear on what factors determine how much of a bonus creators will receive. The bonus program also deflates content with watermarks from other social media platforms, discouraging users from reusing, say, a TikTok video. Instagram told TechCrunch that the program is still in early states and being tested. Bonuses are only available in the U.S.

With TikTok’s rise in popularity, other social media apps have been vying to attract more creators to their platform. Having strong creators and influencers regularly posting on a platform can attract more advertisers for brand partnerships. But that also means the platforms have to give creators a reason to stick around, which has caused retention methods to heat up this year. 

In August, YouTube set up a $100 million creator fund for Shorts, its short-form video format. TikTok started its creator fund in March, promising to pay out over $300 million over the next three years. Snapchat reworked its creator fund into Spotlight challenges. The minimum prize a submission can win in a Spotlight Challenge is $250, with the total prize amount for challenges ranging from $1,000 to $25,0000.

Instagram also announced the Reels Surprise bonus program this week, which will reward up to 150 U.S. creators per week with up to $10,000 for a particularly “entertaining” or “inspiring” video.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

