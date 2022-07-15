Kia America ad stars NFTs from Dead Army Skeleton

NFT communities have started to show up in advertising through collaborations, such as the one between Kia and Dead Skeleton. Late last year, Adidas joined up with Bored Ape Yacht Club in marketing, as more brands tap popular NFT characters to wear their logos and promote their services in this new space. Automakers have been jumping into NFTs regularly, too. This year, Kia connected its Super Bowl campaign to NFTs, by issuing 10,000 Robo Dog NFTs. The NFTs were part of an ad campaign promoting Kia’s electric vehicles.

Kia’s new commercial shows three Dead Army Skeleton Crew characters driving around town in a 2023 Kia Soul and pulling into a burger joint drive-thru. The spot is called “Built For Whoever You Are.” Dead Skeleton started with a collection of 6,969 NFTs, which are 3D skeletons with variations in their eyes, heads, clothing and accessories, giving each a different level of rarity in collectors’ eyes. One Dead Skeleton in Kia’s commercial is of the gold variety, another wears a football-style helmet and another has a bandana.