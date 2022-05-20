Kind celebrates World Bee Day on TikTok

Bee content has developed a strong following on TikTok. The simple hashtag #bees has 3.7 billion views on TikTok, with #savethebees coming in at 1.4 million and #beetok with over 491 million views. Erika Thompson, the woman behind the bee rescue Texas Beeworks, has more than 10 million followers.

For The Bee Day Bash hosted by @KindSnacks on TikTok at 8 p.m. EDT. tonight, the Russells will be joined by honey maker and sometimes bee rescuer Elisha Bixler (aka @HowsYourDayHoney3), an entomology grad student (@EntomologyAbby) and a Dallas-based florist (@AnnaTheFlorist), all to the tunes of DJ @TheRealMJHanks.



During the event, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Re:wild, an organization that aims to protect and restore the wild, by using TikTok's "Donate Now" button. Kind will match donations made to Re:wild between May 18 and June 3, 2022, up to $20,000. Kind worked on the TikTok event with its creative agency, Energy BBDO.