Kind celebrates World Bee Day on TikTok

TikTok is for the bees.
Kind is hosting a live TikTok event tonight with several influencers in honor of World Bee Day to raise awareness around the importance of pollinators. The event is also meant to celebrate Kind—the snack brand known for products such as bars made with almonds—being on track to source 51% of its almonds from certified bee-friendly farms by the end of 2022.
The event will be emceed by Jeff and Julie Russell, the duo behind @Mr.Mrs.BeeRescue. The Russells have 743,000 TikTok followers, and several viral videos of bees packing themselves into cardboard boxes for relocation.