Kind celebrates World Bee Day on TikTok

The event is meant to raise awareness about the role of pollinators
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 20, 2022.
Credit: Kind

TikTok is for the bees. 

Kind is hosting a live TikTok event tonight with several influencers in honor of World Bee Day to raise awareness around the importance of pollinators. The event is also meant to celebrate Kind—the snack brand known for products such as bars made with almonds—being on track to source 51% of its almonds from certified bee-friendly farms by the end of 2022.

The event will be emceed by Jeff and Julie Russell, the duo behind @Mr.Mrs.BeeRescue. The Russells have 743,000 TikTok followers, and several viral videos of bees packing themselves into cardboard boxes for relocation.

@mr.mrs.beerescue 10k bees in 45 seconds! #savethebees #beetok #beerescue #nature #animals #timelapse ♬ Woo Hoo - The 5.6.7.8's

Bee content has developed a strong following on TikTok. The simple hashtag #bees has 3.7 billion views on TikTok, with #savethebees coming in at 1.4 million and #beetok with over 491 million views. Erika Thompson, the woman behind the bee rescue Texas Beeworks, has more than 10 million followers. 

For The Bee Day Bash hosted by @KindSnacks on TikTok at 8 p.m. EDT. tonight, the Russells will be joined by honey maker and sometimes bee rescuer Elisha Bixler (aka @HowsYourDayHoney3), an entomology grad student (@EntomologyAbby) and a Dallas-based florist (@AnnaTheFlorist), all to the tunes of DJ @TheRealMJHanks

During the event, viewers will be encouraged to donate to Re:wild, an organization that aims to protect and restore the wild, by using TikTok's "Donate Now" button. Kind will match donations made to Re:wild between May 18 and June 3, 2022, up to $20,000. Kind worked on the TikTok event with its creative agency, Energy BBDO.

In 2020, Kind announced a goal to exclusively source its almonds from bee-friendly farmland by 2025. In order to be labeled "bee-friendly," farms have to dedicate at least 3% to 5% of their land to pollinator habitats and agree to discontinue the use of pesticides believed to do harm to pollinator species.

Almonds are Kind’s number one ingredient by both volume and spend. California currently produces the vast majority of the world's almonds, with the state's 2021 almond acreage estimated at 1.64 million acres by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Each year, nearly 48 billion pollinators are required to pollinate the California almond crop. But both native and managed pollinators have experienced historic declines in recent years.

"Pollinators, like bees and butterflies, are central to the plant-based ingredients that many of Kind's products depend on. We are excited about the leadership we've seen from the almond grower community over the past few years to expedite the transition to bee-friendly practices," Russell Stokes, CEO of Kind, said in a statement. "We are eager to continue to build on this momentum as we approach our 2025 target and hopeful, we can complete this transition ahead of schedule. We have also begun to explore the ways we can go beyond bee-friendly to incorporate even more regenerative practices."

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

