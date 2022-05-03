Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing

Former Ogilvy president will oversee growth, strategy and operations for influencer marketing agency
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 03, 2022.
Spotify opening Roblox island in effort to reach younger consumers

Lauren Crampsie

Credit: Ogilvy

Lauren Crampsie, former president at Ogilvy, is joining Viral Nation as president of marketing.

In this newly created role, Crampsie will oversee global strategy, growth, and operations for the company’s marketing services, including social media activations, experiential, paid and performance media, influencer marketing, content creation and production, advertising technology and digital media consulting.

Founded in 2014, Viral Nation is an influencer marketing agency, whose roster has grown to include clients such as Oculus, Vivid Seats and Anheuser-Busch. Viral Nation has three lines of business: Viral Nation Talent and Sports, its creator and athlete management agencies; its software division, Viral Nation Tech; and Viral Nation Marketing, a full-service digital and social agency. Last month, the company secured a round of funding from holding company Eldridge, with participation from Maverix Private Equity, for $200 million.

Crampsie says she is looking forward to helping clients take the power of organic content into traditional media spaces using Viral Nation’s technology. “It’s hard to expand beyond organic without technology,” Crampsie said. “Viral Nation has been using technology to do this by keeping creators and brands safe.”

The move comes nearly a year after it was announced that Crampsie was departing from Ogilvy last May, citing that she was ready for her “next venture.” While at the WPP agency, Crampsie built new full-service capabilities in the New York flagship office including dynamic content studios and operations in direct-to-consumer, influencer marketing, performance media, paid social media and more. During her 17-year tenure at the agency, Crampsie held roles including new business director and global chief marketing officer.

“The managed service model in marketing is ending and brands need technology to be competitive in the next iterations,” said Joe Gagliese, Viral Nation co-founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to have Lauren’s deep understanding of the old way, and that she sees the new way.”

Viral Nation plans to open an office in New York, where Crampsie will be based.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

