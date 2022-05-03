Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing

Lauren Crampsie, former president at Ogilvy, is joining Viral Nation as president of marketing.
In this newly created role, Crampsie will oversee global strategy, growth, and operations for the company’s marketing services, including social media activations, experiential, paid and performance media, influencer marketing, content creation and production, advertising technology and digital media consulting.
Sign up for Ad Age’s Influencer Marketing newsletter.
Founded in 2014, Viral Nation is an influencer marketing agency, whose roster has grown to include clients such as Oculus, Vivid Seats and Anheuser-Busch. Viral Nation has three lines of business: Viral Nation Talent and Sports, its creator and athlete management agencies; its software division, Viral Nation Tech; and Viral Nation Marketing, a full-service digital and social agency. Last month, the company secured a round of funding from holding company Eldridge, with participation from Maverix Private Equity, for $200 million.