Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing

Crampsie says she is looking forward to helping clients take the power of organic content into traditional media spaces using Viral Nation’s technology. “It’s hard to expand beyond organic without technology,” Crampsie said. “Viral Nation has been using technology to do this by keeping creators and brands safe.”

The move comes nearly a year after it was announced that Crampsie was departing from Ogilvy last May, citing that she was ready for her “next venture.” While at the WPP agency, Crampsie built new full-service capabilities in the New York flagship office including dynamic content studios and operations in direct-to-consumer, influencer marketing, performance media, paid social media and more. During her 17-year tenure at the agency, Crampsie held roles including new business director and global chief marketing officer.

“The managed service model in marketing is ending and brands need technology to be competitive in the next iterations,” said Joe Gagliese, Viral Nation co-founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to have Lauren’s deep understanding of the old way, and that she sees the new way.”

Viral Nation plans to open an office in New York, where Crampsie will be based.