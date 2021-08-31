LinkedIn tells advertisers it is shutting down Stories videos

LinkedIn is telling advertisers to prepare for the end of its short-lived experiment with Stories, after the ephemeral videos failed to catch on among the professional social media set.

On Tuesday, LinkedIn announced that it would shut down its Stories feature at the end of September. LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, copied the video format from apps like Snapchat and Instagram but indicated that it wanted to explore different video styles that would be more appropriate for its business setting. LinkedIn's move comes weeks after Twitter abandoned its Fleets video format.



Turns out, you want to create lasting videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way and that showcase both your personality and expertise,” Liz Li, senior director of product at LinkedIn, said in a blog post.

The closure of Stories affects two types of advertisers—brands that planned ad campaigns with images and videos that appear in between Stories, and advertisers that planned to pay to promote their own Stories to LinkedIn users’ feeds.

“Any image or video ads that you’ve planned to run in between Stories will instead be shared to the LinkedIn feed,” LinkedIn’s marketing solutions team said in a blog post on Tuesday.

“If you promoted or sponsored a Story directly from your Page in Campaign Manager, these paid Stories will not appear in the LinkedIn feed,” the marketing solutions team said, “and they will need to be recreated in Campaign Manager as an image or video ad.”

The changes will affect campaigns that were planned to run beyond the end of September, LinkedIn announced.

LinkedIn was not immediately available for comment on how many advertisers this would affect, or to comment further on the failure of Stories.