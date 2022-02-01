Unlocking the Metaverse will teach brands about NFTs, commerce and virtual worlds

Ad Age is Unlocking the Metaverse on March 10 with a virtual event to talk about the most cutting-edge technology available to brands in the virtual world. The metaverse livestream will also explore how marketers build communities through NFTs; the finer points of augmented reality and commerce; and the risks that are out there in this new space.

The metaverse is a wide open field and it’s still new, attracting some of the biggest tech companies and marketers with a promise to change the internet. Last year, Facebook even rebranded to chase this future under a new corporate name, Meta. “Imagine your best friend is at a concert somewhere across the world,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in October when he announced the rebrand. “What if you could be there with her.”

RSVP for the March 10 livestream today

Meta played a promotional video showing consumers buying digital clothes, attending virtual events, inhabiting new online worlds, and bringing digital avatars into the real world.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, the company behind the hit gaming world “Fortnite,” recently said the metaverse was a multitrillion-dollar market waiting to be unlocked. During the Super Bowl, marketers will get a good look at how this space is already altering advertising, as the metaverse promises to play into many of the commercial strategies during the game. Miller Lite said it was opening a bar there. Anheuser-Busch InBev has teased NFT tie-ins for its Super Bowl campaigns.

Meanwhile, companies like Snapchat are building augmented reality platforms, which brands are using to sell products in new digital dimensions. Popular message boards devoted to crypto communities form on sites like Discord. Twitter and Reddit recently launched features for NFT fans to link their collections to social media accounts. Startups like Decentraland and Sandbox sell virtual land in the form of NFTs. And brands such as Ralph Lauren, Nike, Adidas, Chipotle and Gucci are opening stores and offering new experiences in the metaverse.

Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the Metaverse will bring together leaders from tech, advertising and NFT companies. The event will delve into the brand risks associated with the metaverse, not just the opportunities. There have already been brands that have made missteps with NFT launches, and there are lingering online safety questions to resolve in virtual worlds.

The two-hour online event starts at 12 p.m. ET on March 10. The full agenda will be released closer to the date of the event.

