This marketing agency believes the future of work is in the metaverse

The company bought every employee a VR headset
By Erika Wheless. Published on January 26, 2022.
20220125_337064424_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Most agencies boast about perks like happy hours or trivia nights. But b-to-b marketing agency The Starr Conspiracy has added virtual reality headsets to that list.

Like most businesses during the pandemic, the company shifted to remote work and has become “digital-by-default” for meetings, meaning that even if there is a group in the office, each person must join via their own video device. But like many companies, employees were feeling isolated from each other.

So the agency turned to the metaverse, buying all 72 employees an Oculus Quest 2. It trained a small group to connect using VR, and as more employees get up to speed, the company plans to have happy hours, trivia nights and meetings in the metaverse.

“The pandemic has given us the license to innovate and find bold ways of working that support people in the flow of work, look out for their well-being, and can tap into human creativity,” Bret Starr, CEO, co-founder, and partner of The Starr Conspiracy, said in a statement.

Ironically, agency partner Steve Smith admitted he doesn’t have a Facebook account and wondered how he’d be able to use the headset during Starr’s podcast.

The Starr Conspiracy isn’t the first agency to think about metaverse applications. Last month, Mediahub launched an office in the metaverse as a virtual testing ground for its employees and a showcase for clients. Creative duo Very Serious Partners offered agencies their own virtual offices in the metaverse in exchange for hiring them. 

The Starr Conspiracy has also focused on company well-being, including shifting to three-day weekends, dedicated daily “focus” time to get work done, and allowing employees to expense delivered meals.

Agency clients include Headspace, ADP, Trinet and Zendesk.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

