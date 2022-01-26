This marketing agency believes the future of work is in the metaverse

Most agencies boast about perks like happy hours or trivia nights. But b-to-b marketing agency The Starr Conspiracy has added virtual reality headsets to that list.

Like most businesses during the pandemic, the company shifted to remote work and has become “digital-by-default” for meetings, meaning that even if there is a group in the office, each person must join via their own video device. But like many companies, employees were feeling isolated from each other.

So the agency turned to the metaverse, buying all 72 employees an Oculus Quest 2. It trained a small group to connect using VR, and as more employees get up to speed, the company plans to have happy hours, trivia nights and meetings in the metaverse.

“The pandemic has given us the license to innovate and find bold ways of working that support people in the flow of work, look out for their well-being, and can tap into human creativity,” Bret Starr, CEO, co-founder, and partner of The Starr Conspiracy, said in a statement.