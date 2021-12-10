McDonald’s quietly enters the metaverse

McDonald’s has a history working with gamers. It recently held a “Friendsgaming” event with esports organization FaZe Clan, which encouraged folks to buy gaming gear and order from the Golden Arches via DoorDash.
Read more: Advertising pay and opportunities are far from fair
“We’re always looking to highlight diverse stories and feature diverse creators who reflect our customers – who are from all different backgrounds across the country —as well as the broader digital community,” Campbell wrote. “We were particularly drawn to the OfflineTV members’ personal stories and experiences, which include everything from being a voice actress to an engineer, and how they've come together over a common passion for gaming.”
The OfflineTV event will be hosted on the VR platform, Spatial, and is accessible to anyone with a VR headset, computer or mobile device with the Spatial app. The event is free, but it is currently at server capacity, according to the group's website. It will run from 6 pm ET Dec. 10 until Dec. 17.