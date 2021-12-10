McDonald’s quietly enters the metaverse

The metaverse pop-up experience will allow users to participate in a VR scavenger hunt for a chance to win exclusive digital merchandise. Fans will also be able to interact with the OfflineTV crew through life-like avatars, and leave them notes on a virtual sticky note wall. The event, which begins Friday, is meant to help connect OfflineTV with fans who couldn't attend a recent in-person event.

Although this will mark McDonald’s first event in the metaverse, the company is no stranger to the digital world. In May, the brand held a 360 VR experience via the McDonald’s app for the popular BTS Meal. In November, the brand released its first NFT to commemorate the return of the chain’s popular McRib sandwich. Buzz around the metaverse has grown over the last year, especially as major brands enter the space in order to connect with younger audiences.