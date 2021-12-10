Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

McDonald's quietly enters the metaverse

The fast-food giant is partnering with OfflineTV
By Erika Wheless. Published on December 10, 2021.
20211209_McDonaldsMetaverse_3X2.png
Credit: McDonald's

McDonald’s is dipping a toe into the metaverse.

The world's largest restaurant company will be sponsoring a virtual event held by OfflineTV, a group of nine gamers and content creators with over 2 million YouTube subscribers.

“It’s our first time creating a virtual space like this in the metaverse and we're working with the OfflineTV team in a really unique way,” Elizabeth Campbell, senior director of cultural engagement at McDonald’s, said via email.

The metaverse pop-up experience will allow users to participate in a VR scavenger hunt for a chance to win exclusive digital merchandise. Fans will also be able to interact with the OfflineTV crew through life-like avatars, and leave them notes on a virtual sticky note wall. The event, which begins Friday, is meant to help connect OfflineTV with fans who couldn't attend a recent in-person event. 

Although this will mark McDonald’s first event in the metaverse, the company is no stranger to the digital world. In May, the brand held a 360 VR experience via the McDonald’s app for the popular BTS Meal. In November, the brand released its first NFT to commemorate the return of the chain’s popular McRib sandwich. Buzz around the metaverse has grown over the last year, especially as major brands enter the space in order to connect with younger audiences.

While other companies like Ralph Lauren and Nike recently launched their own virtual worlds on Roblox, McDonald's went with a different, quieter route.

 

“We know many of our fans are part of the evolving digital world–whether that’s through gaming, NFT collecting or virtual reality—and it’s so important that we show up and meet them where they are,” Campbell wrote. “This is how we’ll continue to keep the McDonald’s brand relevant in culture, especially as the metaverse continues to grow in popularity.”

McDonald’s has a history working with gamers. It recently held a “Friendsgaming” event with esports organization FaZe Clan, which encouraged folks to buy gaming gear and order from the Golden Arches via DoorDash.

“We’re always looking to highlight diverse stories and feature diverse creators who reflect our customers – who are from all different backgrounds across the country —as well as the broader digital community,” Campbell wrote. “We were particularly drawn to the OfflineTV members’ personal stories and experiences, which include everything from being a voice actress to an engineer, and how they've come together over a common passion for gaming.”

The OfflineTV event will be hosted on the VR platform, Spatial, and is accessible to anyone with a VR headset, computer or mobile device with the Spatial app. The event is free, but it is currently at server capacity, according to the group's website. It will run from 6 pm ET Dec. 10 until Dec. 17.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

