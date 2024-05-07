Meta’s AI ad update—what brands need to know about image and headline automation

Meta showcased the new tools with two brands that have tested them—Casetify, a phone case merchandising company, and AS Beauty. Last year, the beauty brand pushed about 30% of its Meta advertising into AI-based campaigns known as Advantage+, according to Scott Kramer, AS Beauty’s VP of growth. Advantage+ is Meta’s automated campaign that is geared toward shopping goals such as sales and clicks.

Now, with generative AI producing more of the creative assets, campaigns can test more varieties of ads. “[We’re] letting the system optimize for the different strengths of the different signals we know are going to get us the results,” Kramer said, adding that “instead of us trying to do a lot of growth hacking and making lots of changes, let’s focus on creative or different strategies, those areas we know we can lean into.”

“Creative diversification is the key,” said Alvin Bowles, Meta’s VP, global business group, Americas.

‘Made with AI’

The message from Meta in its push toward AI is that automation will free advertisers to focus on more important strategic matters. “[It] takes some of the mundane tasks away from the clients and the agencies and the marketers,” Bowles said.

Brands such as AS Beauty are cognizant of the potential for AI flubs, though, and Kramer noted the importance of using original assets from the brand as the foundation for AI-enhanced campaigns. “From a brand standpoint, at the end of the day, we’re trying to sell products,” Kramer said. “So, we can’t just have AI spin up and show a product we don’t even have.”

Meta is still working through some details about how to label AI-generated content in ads, Hegeman said. This month, Meta started rolling out a “made with AI” label required on organic posts that use generative AI. “We’re in the process of working through some of the specifics in terms of exactly how that works in the context of ads,” Hegeman said.

There also are data ramifications to working with large language models in major platforms, which brands are still trying to understand. For instance, when they give data to a platform, brands worry their information could help evolve a large language model that competitors also use to run ads. Hegeman said that Meta was being careful to prevent inappropriate outputs with its AI, and that it avoided sharing any copyrighted or unauthorized material.

Meta has terms that govern how marketers share data and their rights when using the AI ad platform. “It is important to note that all inputs and outputs are pooled in aggregate along with billions of other training data inputs when we use them to help train models or improve our systems, not to facilitate competitive conquesting,” Meta’s spokesperson said.

“The key thing that we’re finding,” Hegeman said, “is separating out the things that advertisers really want close control of, from things where they would actually be happy to have the system automate to drive the best possible performance.”