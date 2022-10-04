Meta puts new ads in Facebook Reels and will share revenue with creators

Meta is looking to help Facebook Reels creators monetize the newer video format, which has become a greater share of activity on the platform, with new ad products that award talent participating in the program.

One of the formats called “post-loop ads,” appear directly after Reels video and can be between 4- to -10-second spots that autoplay.

“It takes advantage of the looping function of Reels and also enables a creator to earn a living,” said Nada Stirratt, Meta’s VP of global marketing solutions in North America, in an interview this week. On Monday, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, held a media event to showcase new ad products on Facebook and Instagram, and to discuss updates to the platform that included new ways to target and measure ads.

Reels monetization is an important project at Facebook and Instagram because the platform is in a social media battle with ByteDance-owned TikTok. Meta, YouTube and Snapchat are all trying to reorient their apps to accommodate the obsession of consumers to devour entertainment on social media. If creators can make money from their participation on these platforms, they could start to win back some of the audience that has been active on TikTok. All of the platforms are experimenting with new revenue-sharing programs. In May, TikTok launched TikTok Pulse, a program that connects brands with top creators and puts ads below the videos from the creators, who get a split of the revenue. Last month, YouTube held an event to announce new revenue-sharing ads with creators of Shorts, its TikTok competitor.

In total, Meta announced five new ad products, three of which share revenue with creators.

On Instagram, the compan is launching sponsored posts within profile pages. So, if a user taps into a post on a creator’s page, and starts scrolling through the content, an ad could appear in that feed. Creators will get a split of revenue from those ads, but Meta did not say how much they would receive.