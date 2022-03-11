MeUndies cancels Bored Ape NFT partnership

MeUndies has canceled plans for underwear featuring imagery from NFT supergroup Bored Ape Yacht Club after fans called for the brand to exit the project over the environmental impact of non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency.
The subscription underwear brand announced its partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club in late January. This week, it announced that it is proceeding to sell the NFT—but won't sell the undies as previously planned.
A Reddit post from MeUndies announced the cancelation of the partnership, citing a lack of research as the reason, and stating that “being a sustainable company is important to us.”
“Since our announcement, we’ve spent time researching and educating ourselves on the NFT space, and most importantly, listening to our community,” MeUndies stated. “We’re not immune to making mistakes, and we own this one.”
